The Emporia State football team is hoping to bounce back from a 21-13 loss to Central Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.
But their next opponent will be no easy task.
The Hornets will welcome a Missouri Western team that is currently 2-0 and lead the MIAA in rushing offense. (Brandon Hall and Reagan Jones are two of the league’s top three rushers.) They are third in scoring offense and fourth in total offense.
“We’re going to have to tackle well and be disciplined with our eyes,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “Hats off to them, they’ve got it going offensively right now. Last year when we played them at this time they had a different quarterback. Since they made the switch, it gave them an identity on offense and I think it really shows.”
Senior defensive lineman Jordan Williams ranks third on the Hornets with 16 tackles and leads the team with three tackles for loss. He mentioned the defense is looking forward to making a statement this weekend.
“We have a chip on our shoulder coming off the (Central Oklahoma) game in stopping the run,” Williams said. “We know both their quarterback and running back are good at running the football, so we know we have to stop them.”
The challenges do not limit themselves to one side of the football, however. The Griffons enter the contest leading the MIAA in total and scoring defense.
“All 11 guys are going to offer us a challenge,” Higgins said. “They are very good defensively. Their front four are as talented as anyone in the league and they’re always good in the secondary. They run to the ball, they play hard and they’re playing with a lot of confidence. It’s going to be a good challenge for us.”
Emporia State put up 468 yards of offense a week ago but was only able to put 13 points on the scoreboard after scoring 42 in its season opener. Redshirt senior offensive lineman Hayden Reed is hoping to make quarterback Braden Gleason’s job easier by opening up holes for the running game.
“Just protecting the ball. I think that’s something we’ve done pretty well this year but this week is going to be a real testament to that,” Reed said. “Keeping the ball tight in the run game and making good decisions in the passing game. If we can take the stress off of Braden when he’s throwing to give him more time or eliminate the number of guys when they tackle a running back, that ultimately comes back to us as an offensive line.”
Gleason agrees that the offense starts with the ground attack, and he noted there is a lot more ceiling to the offense.
“I think [establishing the run game] definitely helps a lot,” Gleason said. “When you’re running the ball and get some tempo going, that opens up some quick passes and you can run the ball again and keep the defense guessing. Running the ball and getting positive yards on first and second down can help us get in a rhythm.
“There’s still a lot more to improve on and a long way for us to go offensively. I think we’re nowhere near where we need to be as an offense. We just need to focus on improving each week and see where it takes us.”
Improvement starts at practice, and Williams feels the team had a good week of practice leading into Saturday’s game.
“After that last game, people at practice really understood we need to wake up,” Williams said. “Just because we have talent on the team doesn’t mean we can just lollygag. We need to go out there and execute and go earn it. I think this week of practice really pushed us and motivated us to go get the job done and get a win.”
