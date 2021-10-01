The Emporia High volleyball team moved to 21-4 with a five-set victory over Ottawa on Thursday.
The Spartans dropped the first two sets 25-23, 26-24 but stormed back to even up the match with a pair of wins in the third and fourth sets 25-21, 25-13. Emporia then took the match with a 15-7 win in the fifth and final set.
The victory was the Spartans’ eighth straight. They will head to Great Bend on Tuesday to take on Hillsboro and Great Bend.
