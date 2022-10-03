Peter Pan Park hosted the fourth annual Ladies Open Disc Golf Tournament over the weekend.
A total of 80 women from across the Midwest competed across nine divisions. Players played two rounds of 18 holes and the best scores added up across the two days won each division.
Katie Belty of Bixby, Oklahoma won the open division. She has been playing in tournaments for five years and has been to Emporia three times. (She tied for second last year.)
“A lot of my friends were going to this tournament and all-ladies tournaments usually go towards supporting a lot of good causes,” Belty said. “I had a great time out here. Emporia is a smaller town but it’s really cool. There are a lot of events here and I enjoy staying here every time.”
The event is co-run by tournament directors Denise Cameron and Jackie Morris. The two used to work together at Dynamic Discs (Morris still does as Events Coordinator/Community Outreach) when they went to The Kansas City Diva Spring Feeva, the region’s premiere women’s event, and wanted to create an event like that in Emporia.
“This event allows us to focus solely on women because when you have a bunch of groups together, it’s hard to focus on one group at a time,” Morris said. “This allows us to focus on them and help them grow.”
Cameron was happy with how the event went, and the planning for the next one starts shortly after.
“We put a lot into this,” Cameron said. “As soon as the event ends, we will start planning for the next year. We try to make every year better. We raise more money and the community gets involved and will sponsor holes. We make the player’s packs and payout better and try to add different amenities every year.”
The Emporia Ladies Open is a part of the Heartland Women’s Series, which starts with the Spring Feeva in the spring and currently has seven events in Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The Emporia Open is the last event of the season.
Cameron, who runs a local weekly women’s league that runs from the spring through the fall, hopes to grow the sport of women’s disc golf through this event.
“The money we raise all goes towards the players,” Cameron said. “We’re supporting them and creating an environment where they can come and play. Sometimes, it’s intimidating to go to an event where it’s mostly men. This gives women a different environment and for a lot of women, this is the first event they ever play. It’s a perfect opportunity to go from a casual player to experiencing their first official PDGA-sanctioned event.”
While they are only having the event at Peter Pan Park for the time being, the 80 participants this year was the most they’ve had so far and Cameron hopes to grow the event to the point where they will need to use multiple courses across Emporia.
“We’ll probably never be as big as the Dynamic Discs Open, but we hope to make this a premiere event where we attract some professional touring women and women who are from outside the Midwest,” Cameron said. “We have high aspirations for what we can do with this event.”
Being in Emporia and having the support of Dynamic Discs certainly helps. But what Cameron loves to see is familiar faces from previous years bringing new faces the next time they come to Emporia.
“Everybody who has been here in the past and comes back almost always brings someone new from their community with them, and that’s really cool to see.”
