Newman Regional Health celebrated its cardiovascular catheterization lab accreditation Thursday with an evening of drinks, hors d'oeuvres and tours of its award-winning facility.
The NRH Cath Lab was awarded the certification by the American College of Cardiology in November, after a thorough evaluation of what the Emporia-based cardiac catheterization lab had to offer.
Newman Regional Health opened the W.S. & E.C. Jones Cardiovascular Lab in 2013 and it remains one of less than 2,000 across the United States. It is also currently the only cardiac catheterization laboratory in Kansas to hold this particular accreditation.
Chief Administrative Officer Cathy Pimple said the accreditation certifies the quality, compassion and care of the services Newman Regional Health provides.
“During the accreditation process, we talked a lot about the ‘why,’” Pimple said. “A lot of the times when we talked about the ‘why’ we would say ‘What is our purpose? What is our passion?’ … over and over again, what came out was, it’s our community. We care for our community.”
Pimple credited that success to the Cath Lab team, who she said value the chance to provide moments of care.
“Moments of care that actually shape the memories and the thoughts of patients and families that last an entire lifetime, in one moment of care that they provide,” Pimple said. “This evening we stand together, with the Cath Lab hall down here - a lot of important work that happens down here - and with this fantastic, dynamic team.”
Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Michael Llyod said his passion started long ago, when his grandfather told him “don’t let good enough, be good enough.”
“He said every job you do, you are signing your name to. When they hire you, Mike Llyod, they are going to say this is the work you can expect,” Lloyd said. “When I look at this team, that’s what I see. I see people that know and value ‘Don’t let good enough, be good enough.’”
Lloyd said he thinks of his Cath Lab team as his Navy Seal team because of the characteristics that they demonstrate: Be loyal, put others before yourself, be reflective, be obsessively organized, assume you don’t know enough, be detail oriented and never get comfortable.
“These guys are always on it, day in and day out. There is never a case they take for granted,” Lloyd said. “And I love that about them.”
