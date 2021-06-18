With summer right around the corner, mosquitoes are enjoying the warmer weather, too.
Humidity and wetter weather mean more of these disease carrying insects.
KSNT Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller told The Gazette May was wetter than normal, with above average rainfall.
“With the flooding, standing water and cooler temperatures it stays muddy,” he said. “A lot of breeding areas for mosquitoes.”
Multiple areas in Emporia reported flooding in May due to heavy rainfall.
Miller said the humidity is coming back earlier, and heat temperatures reached above average this week.
One of the best ways to prevent mosquitoes is to dump standing water twice a week, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
“Reproduction is tied to water as that’s where the larvae develop,” said Darren Rebar, Ph.D and assistant professor at Emporia State University. “The larvae also develop best in standing pools of water, so the wet May weather this year was opportune for their populations to blossom and we’re still seeing those effects with the number of adults about right now.”
Mosquitoes can lay eggs in a small amount of water, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The eggs look like black dirt and can survive the winter months. Common containers can be anything collecting water outside the household.
Rebar said to empty flower pots, gutters, pool covers and bird baths.
“It depends on the species and temperature, but mosquitoes can develop from eggs to adults in [around] 7 to 10 days, so even having a standing pool of water for a week is enough for the next generation to develop,” he said.
Mosquito eggs can hatch within a few days.
“The mosquito populations do rise and fall quickly (within weeks) due to their short life span and the amount of water puddles, which of course have been exceptional this spring,” said Richard Schrock, Ph.D. and retired entomology professor.
There are products that can help reduce the mosquito population including larvicide for water and adulticide where mosquitos rest. Mosquitoes rest under plants and on the underside of trees and bushes.
Scheller’s Inc., a lawn and landscape company, is an option to knock out chigger mites, fleas and mosquitoes.
Owner Mike Scheller said calls about mosquitoes have gone up.
The company uses insecticide to spray lawns and scrubs where mosquitoes are nesting.
Scheller said the cost is $60-$80 on average. The company is working on offering more options to tackle mosquitoes.
Topeka Landscape is one company that offers a long-term treatment option.
Maintenance Coordinator Paul Jesseph said treatment is granular and starts at $70. Cost is estimated based on lawn size.
“It gets into the turf and kills larvae and eggs,” he said. “It’s not like a fogger, which kills adult mosquitoes.”
Mosquitoes are active from dusk and until dawn. The best ways to prevent mosquito bites are to wear mosquito repellent, wear long sleeves and pants, and use mosquito netting on play pens and baby carriages, according to KDHE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.