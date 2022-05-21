LENEXA — Emporia High School girls swimming competed in the state preliminaries yesterday, setting a couple of personal records.
The Spartan 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle relay teams — Alison Brown, Arianna Hamilton, Ryan Peak and Brooklyn Wiltz — set season bests but fell short of qualifying for Saturday.
“Our 400 was the last team to make it in and they moved from 24th to 19th which is a great improvement,” said EHS head swim coach Jamie Dawson via email.
Wiltz, a senior, also competed in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing 30th.
“While we’re sad to see Brooklyn swim her last races I’m glad she got to go out with three great swims,” Dawson said.
Despite not having any swimmers in the pool today, Dawson is optimistic about the near future, saying a foundation has already been set.
“We have a very positive buzz right now in the team and they all want to move into the open spots being left by our seniors leaving. I’m excited to see what next year brings!”
Results-
50-yard freestyle
30, Brooklyn Wiltz, Emporia, 27.48.
200-yard freestyle relay
18, Emporia (Ryan Peak-Wiltz-Alison Brown-Arianna Hamilton), 1:51.94.
400-yard freestyle relay
19, Emporia (Peak-Hamilton-Brown-Wiltz), 4:13.82.
