A dead deer on the Kansas Turnpike led to a weekend crash that left two people injured.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a car heading north swerved to avoid the carcass around 9:30 p.m. Friday 14 miles north of the Emporia interchange. In the process, it hit the canter barrier.
Driver Orus Lane, 37, of Wichita and passenger Ayshia Vaughn, 25, of Wichita were treated at Newman Memorial Health for suspected minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved.
