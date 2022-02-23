If you've felt busy shoveling snow this winter, consider what the city of Emporia faces in treating the roads for drivers.
“We've ordered three more times the winter started,” Public Works Director Dean Grant said Wednesday.
But with another winter storm expected Thursday, Grant and his staff said they're ready to hit the streets.
“We've got two-thirds of a barn,” street manager Jeff Meek said Wednesday. “I've got another load on order.”
“We've got enough for our primary and our secondary,” Grant added.
Meek estimated it takes 300 tons of material to fill the city supply barn with a snow-melting formula.
“It's a mixture of Haydite and salt,” Grant said. Haydite is a granular clay that's also used in landscaping.
“Contrary to popular opinion, we actually put salt down,” Grant noted.
Thursday is expected to bring the sixth winter storm to the Emporia area since 2022 began. Last week's storm was the biggest, with eight inches of snow recorded. This time, less than one inch is more likely.
When it comes to preparing for a Kansas winter, officials might not depend completely on meteorologists in Topeka.
“The persimmon seed said we were going to get a lot of snow,” Grant said.
He cut a persimmon open after hearing stories repeated in places such as the Farmer's Almanac. Folklore claims spoon-shaped seeds are warnings of a snowy winter.
But Grant and Meek know better than to wait for the results of a September harvest.
“At the end of the season, we'll get the barn full and ready for next fall,” Meek said.
And the end of the season is drawing near. The first day of meteorological spring is next Tuesday.
