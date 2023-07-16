Flint Hills Paranormal hosted the first-ever Flint Hills Spirit Fair Saturday at the Lyon County History Center. Card readers, numerologists, and chakra balance practitioners were joined by vendors of Native American art, jewelry, rocks, crystals, and spooky crafts.
Flint Hills Paranormal co-founder Brandy Nance noted that “This is our first year hosting the spirit fair and the first event of its kind in Emporia.”
Will Boyer was working the LCHC front desk Saturday. “It’s only noon, and we’ve had almost 200 people come in just in two hours. It’s really good! People are impressed and excited about the offerings.”
The cavernous third floor of the Lyon County History Center was a perfect setting for the nearly 20 vendors offering wares and services at the Spirit Fair. Attendees were enthusiastic about the quality of readings and the wide variety of products offered.
Lyon County History Center Curator Lisa Soller noted, “Emporia has a long history of hosting traveling mediums, clairvoyants, psychics and palm readers beginning in the late 1870s through the 1930s. They would mystify the public at the old Whitley Opera House or book a local hotel room for weeks at a time and provide private readings for curious residents. Today’s Flint Hills Spirit Fair is a wonderful return to the historic tradition of traveling intuitives coming to Emporia as most of the vendors have come from beyond Lyon County borders to attend.”
The youngest vendor by far was Bella Totta, the 13-year-old owner and designer of Bella Luna Apothecary Shop in Holden, Mo. Bella and her mother attended a spirit fair a couple years ago and were attracted to the hand-crafted aromatherapy roller bottles at a vendor booth.
“I thought, I can do that,” Bella said. “So I made them for Christmas gifts that year. Then I started doing some of the smaller fairs. My biggest one so far was the KC Mystic Fair last October. I’m kind of working my way up.”
Bella not only crafts the aromatherapy rollers, she grows and dries all her own herbs used in the infusions. Her aromatherapy products include candles, bath salts, perfumes, sprays, and simmer pots.
Bella’s mother Brandi Totta quipped, “I’m the driver — that’s all I do. Oh, and social media, because she’s only 13.”
Linda Clarke, Flint Hills Paranormal co-founder said she hopes the event will grow from year to year.
“This event has a lot of growth opportunities,” Clarke said. “Some of our vendors this year came from as far away as Oklahoma and Missouri. We hope to have even more readers and vendors next year and welcome any ideas the community has for additional activities during the fair.”
“As a team, we enjoy going to spirit fairs in Topeka and thought ‘why can’t we do this here?’” Nance said. “So, we began planning and reached out to vendors and the very first Flint Hills Spirit Fair was born. We wanted to create a community event that everyone can enjoy. Whether you’re looking to find a new treasure or have your tarot cards or palm read, there’s something for you. We are very excited about how this year’s fair turned out.”
Flint Hills Paranormal was formed by Brandy Nance and Linda Clarke about seven years ago. Both were part of a team in Topeka and saw a need for a local team for residents and business owners in the Flint Hills area. The team has grown to 12 members today. They do home and business investigations and cleansings free of charge, as well as public education events about the paranormal and cryptid world and fundraisers for local non-profits.
Greg Jordan, LCHC Executive Director, said, “We are excited to be working with Flint Hills Paranormal to be able to offer a safe space for Lyon County residents and out-of-town visitors to explore different intuitive and new age tools and practices in a welcoming environment.”
Events like the Spirit Fair are part of Flint Hills Paranormal’s goals of being active in the community. Public events allow the community to become familiar with FHP and the paranormal.
“We are ultimately here to serve the community,” Nance said. “That’s always been our goal — to give back to our local community and help them not only understand the paranormal but to learn to not fear it.”
Flint Hills Paranormal can be reached on their website at flinthillsparanormal.com, by email at flinthillsparanormal@gmail.com or by phone or text at 316-393-5246. Social media includes Flint Hills Paranormal on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, flinthillsparanormal.com and Facebook groups Haunted Kansas and Kansas Cryptids and Strange Critters.
Lyon County History Center, at 711 Commercial St., can be reached at 620-340-6310. Visit their website at explorelyoncounty.org and find them on Facebook.
