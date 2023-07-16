Flint Hills Paranormal hosted the first-ever Flint Hills Spirit Fair Saturday at the Lyon County History Center. Card readers, numerologists, and chakra balance practitioners were joined by vendors of Native American art, jewelry, rocks, crystals, and spooky crafts.

Flint Hills Paranormal co-founder Brandy Nance noted that “This is our first year hosting the spirit fair and the first event of its kind in Emporia.”

