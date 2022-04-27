The Emporia City Commission broached the subject of fleet rentals during Wednesday morning's study session at the Municipal Courtroom.
Ken Olsen, of Enterprise Fleet Management, said a partnership would allow the city to operate a revolving fleet of new vehicles at a fair price.
Under the agreement, new vehicles would be delivered to a local dealership in Emporia, and then necessary equipment would be installed through an aftermarket vendor for upfitting.
Enterprise would pick up the aged city units and sell them on the city's behalf.
Olsen said the city's position as a government entity, along with low mileage trends and Enterprise's resale capacity, would bring a financial gain to the city while still allowing it to operate new vehicles.
"I'm not here to sell you vehicles, I'm not here to lease you vehicles," he said, adding that the program is designed for flexibility.
Commissioner Susan Brinkman expressed concern over not using local dealerships through the entire process.
Olsen said there was a number of ways Enterprise keeps thing local. While 95% of vehicles are ordered straight from the manufacturer, they deliver to the dealerships. The dealerships to receive a payment for that service.
He said there was a potential of ordering 47 vehicles this year alone. The city typically purchases five vehicles a year. He said it was the best way to ensure departments were getting what they needed.
"Do our local dealerships have the option of providing a lease fleet program to the city?" she said. "Have we asked them?"
Olsen said he's tried to have discussions about this but did not have an answer. He said Enterprise was willing to purchase vehicles from a local dealer, too.
Brinkman also asked what would happen if the city needed to exit the program early, since the city would have a monthly payment. Olsen said vehicles would be sold. The current market is putting used vehicles on the market at a higher net price.
An option would be to sell the vehicle and give the equity back to the city. Or the city could purchase vehicles for the remaining balance and receive the titles.
"We would depreciate the vehicle down over the next five years until it was fully depreciated," he said.
Brinkman was also concerned about the impact this would have on the local maintenance crew who would no longer have to maintain vehicles, since Enterprise would take over.
Public Works director Dean Grant said city employees work on much more than just company vehicles, including the firetrucks and lawn mowers.
Mayor Becky Smith asked if it would be a good idea to seek out requests for proposal from local dealers to see if they would be interested in a lease fleet program.
Commissioners said they weren't opposed to the idea of the fleet. Discussions will continue in the coming weeks.
The commission also
discussed a letter from Home Serve — Service Line Warranties of America — that would potentially go out to homeowners in Emporia regarding its exterior water service line coverage and exterior sewer/septic line coverage.
Finance director Janet Harrouff said the city’s only part is to offer the information. Homeowners are responsible for payments on repairs to water service and sewer/septic lines on their private property, which come at a high cost.
The letter provided only featured the City of Emporia logo, which Brinkman said could be misleading.
Commissioner Jamie Sauder said a possible pitfall would be local contractors not wanting to take jobs from a home warranty because payments may not be prompt.
Harrouff said she could request the company's payment history.
Smith requested Harrouff bring back more information at a future meeting.
Commissioners also discussed a lease for a mini-excavator for underground utilities. Grant said $120,000 was budgeted, split between water and sewer funds. Instead, they would ike to lease a new excavator for $10,000 per year over five years, with a trailer purchase of $9,000.
The city next meets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4 for a joint action/study session.
