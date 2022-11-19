Tre'Zure Jobe
Courtesy ESU Athletics

Tenth-ranked Drury used a 13-0 run in the second quarter to take control as the Emporia State women's basketball team fell 91-58 in Springfield, Mo. on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Hornets led 17-10 with 3:28 left in the first quarter, but the Panthers closed the period on a 15-2 run to take a 25-19 lead after ten minutes.

