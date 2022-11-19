Tenth-ranked Drury used a 13-0 run in the second quarter to take control as the Emporia State women's basketball team fell 91-58 in Springfield, Mo. on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Hornets led 17-10 with 3:28 left in the first quarter, but the Panthers closed the period on a 15-2 run to take a 25-19 lead after ten minutes.
Tre'Zure Jobe scored the first points of the second quarter to pull within 26-21, but Emporia State would not score again until Stevie Stinchcomb scored an old-fashioned three-point play with 1:13 left in the half. The Panthers would lead 40-24 at the break.
Drury hit back-to-back three-pointers to open the third quarter and take a 46-24 lead just 54 seconds into the second half. Victoria Price scored seven straight for the Lady Hornets to get back within 48-31 with 7:11 left in the quarter, but Mia Henderson scored the next four for the Panthers to get the lead back over 20 points. The lead would grow to 37 points with 1:45 left in the game before reaching the final score of 91-58.
Jobe led all scorers with 23 points and was four of six from behind the three-point line. Price was the only other Lady Hornet to score more than five points, finishing with 19.
Emporia State is now 2-1 on the season and will be back in action on Friday, Nov. 25 when they travel to Colorado State-Pueblo. Tip-off in Pueblo, Colo. is set for 6 p.m.
