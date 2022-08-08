The temperatures are cooling a bit, right on time for the Lyon County Fair.
After three days in a row of 100-degree-plus weather, Emporia might not even top 90 Monday. No heat advisory is in effect. There may be none later in the week, as the afternoon temperature returns to the mid-90s.
Cottonwood Falls reached 102 degrees Sunday, beating 101 at Emporia Municipal Airport. The airport’s top heat index Sunday was 105, after soaring to 108 Saturday afternoon.
After morning showers depart, there’s only a 20% chance for thunderstorms Monday night and Tuesday. The rest of the week should be rain-free.
