Denver rain on I-70

A thunderstorm floods a section of Interstate 70, cutting off traffic in both directions in Denver Sunday. Several people were rescued from the flooded highway

 Jintak Han/The Denver Post

The temperatures are cooling a bit, right on time for the Lyon County Fair.

After three days in a row of 100-degree-plus weather, Emporia might not even top 90 Monday. No heat advisory is in effect. There may be none later in the week, as the afternoon temperature returns to the mid-90s.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.