Sacred Heart Golf Fundraiser
Sacred Heart Church and School is having its inaugural Pete O’Sullivan Golf Tournament at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course on Friday, May 26.

The tournament is named in honor of Father Pete O’Sullivan, who came to Emporia in 1993 and was pastor at both Sacred Heart and St. Catherine’s churches until he moved to Topeka in 2000.

