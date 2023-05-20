Sacred Heart Church and School is having its inaugural Pete O’Sullivan Golf Tournament at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course on Friday, May 26.
The tournament is named in honor of Father Pete O’Sullivan, who came to Emporia in 1993 and was pastor at both Sacred Heart and St. Catherine’s churches until he moved to Topeka in 2000.
Brad and Cindy Durbin, who are part of the committee running the event along with Bob and Janel Burnheide, Cindy Lore, Jacqueline Turner and Randy Hagemann, said the idea started last summer when former Sacred Heart principal Ali Geitz approached Cindy since she knew Brad had experience with running golf tournaments.
“I’ve helped out with a couple of Knights of Columbus tournaments in the past and the first thing I did was try to sell hole sponsors since that’s pretty much where you raise your money,” Brad Durbin said. “Just about everybody I’ve talked to about helping out has said yes and we’ve had a lot of support from the community.”
They decided to name the tournament after Father Pete after consulting his family, who live in the Kansas City area. They were more than okay with it and some will be back in town to play in the tournament.
“Father Pete was very well known in town and anyone you talk to about him has a story to tell,” Cindy Durbin said. “We just feel like we want to do something in his name to honor and remember him. The family was very pleased when we asked them about doing this.”
After coordinating with Marcus Erkel at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course, they determined that May 26th would be their best bet with the majority of weekends booked. While initial thoughts were that it may be tough given people might already have planned their holiday weekend, it could give the option to have a four-day weekend.
Brad Durbin noted that there are currently 14 teams registered with a few others looking to fill their last spot. The tournament will be a four-person scramble and there is a $400 entry fee per team. There is no age limit for participants.
Durbin said they are planning on having two flights with $1,200 going to the top three finishers in each flight (first place gets $500, second place gets $400 and third place gets $300). There will also be eight hole prizes: top four closest to the pin, longest drive (male and female) and longest putt made. Each prize will be worth at least $100.
Registration will take place at 8 a.m. (walkups are welcome) and they will have a 9 a.m. shotgun start. A homemade taco lunch will be provided.
Funds raised from the tournament will go towards supporting Sacred Heart School, which is where Durbin’s kids attended. They continue to be passionate about supporting the school.
“Our children attended the school and we hope to continue to support them,” Cindy Durbin said. “In addition to honoring Father Pete’s memory, our goal is singular: to procure as much money as possible to serve and benefit the students at Sacred Heart School.”
Anyone interested in registering or learning more can reach out to Brad Durbin at either bmd92257@gmail.com or 620-340-3259.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.