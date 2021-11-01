The Emporia Gazette
A decision on whether a man charged with the Sept. 2017 murder of Jesus Avila can stand trial as an adult will wait until January.
Alan Alanis, 20, of Emporia, was set for a hearing Monday morning but the hearing was delayed to 1 pm. Jan. 24.
Alanis, along with Armando Nunez, 20, of Emporia, Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, 21, of Emporia, Andrew John “AJ” Granado, 21, of Tulsa, Okla., and Jovan Pecina, 22, of Emporia, are facing multiple counts related to the Sept. 6, 2017 murder of 19-year-old Jesus Avila since their arrests on Aug. 18.
Charges include one count of conspiracy murder in the first degree, murder in the first degree, conspiracy aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, theft of property or services, arson and interference with a law enforcement officer by concealing, altering or destroying evidence.
Alanis is the only suspect who has not been certified as an adult in the case.
On Aug. 20, bond for each defendant was set at $750,000.
