One TV meteorologist calls it a “ring of fire” - the area at the edge of a “heat dome” where storms can erupt.
The Emporia area is on that edge for the next few days, with a slight chance of thunderstorms to cool things off.
The National Weather Service says the strongest storms should be along Interstate 70 Wednesday afternoon. But Thursday afternoon, the Emporia area is in a level one “marginal” area for severe weather.
In the meantime, the afternoon heat index is expected to reach 105 or higher Wednesday and Thursday. Lyon County remains in an “excessive heat warning” through Thursday night.
Chase County continues to escape the heat warning, with a “heat advisory” still in effect. But Lyon County is in a warning zone which stretches from south-central Kansas to central Kentucky and middle Tennessee.
Despite the special notices, Emporia's high temperature Tuesday was not a record. It was 94 degrees, missing the record by nine.
But the morning low of 76 did set a record, as the warmest minimum for the date. The overall temperature at Emporia Municipal Airport was seven degrees above normal.
A break from the extreme heat is expected Friday and Saturday, with highs in the Emporia area potentially staying below 90.
