Election Day is off to a smooth start, the Lyon County Clerk says.
“The voting is going very well. It's been pretty busy.” Tammy Vopat reported at mid-morning.
Vopat was in the field, so she did not have specific numbers on the vote count. But she said no irregularities or delays have occurred so far.
Voting is open until 7 p.,m. at seven polling places in Emporia and several others around the county.
An open Lyon County Commission seat is at stake Tuesday. Ken Duft and Gregg Stair want to replace Scott Briggs, who decided against seeking another term.
Two local House seats are on the ballot. Rep. Mark Schreiber seeks reelection in District 60, as the Republican faces Democrat Mic McGuire. Rep. Eric Smith is opposed in District 76 by Chuck Torres of Olpe.
Voters also can decide whether to retain District Judge W. Lee Fowler and Magistrate Judge Douglas Jones.
