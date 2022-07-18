The “Mahtropolis” debate returns to the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission Tuesday.
Topeka developer William Mah's request to build 27 new homes near Riley Avenue and Whittier Street was tabled by the commission at its June meeting. An initial vote to approve it brought a 2-2 deadlock.
Commissioners should receive a report about the potential impact of the development on traffic. Several said in June that they were concerned about safety in the area, especially when big events occur at the nearby Trusler Sports Complex.
The development proposal would allow parking only on one side of Riley Avenue. City planning specialist Justin Givens says his staff is reluctant to accept that approach.
Some people who live in the “Whittier Tract” area also expressed concerns in June about water drainage.
The only other major item on the agenda for the 6 p.m. meeting is a general discussion of zoning rules.
