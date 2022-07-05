Emporia State named David Spafford as its new athletic director on June 29. He will officially begin duties on July 17.
Spafford comes from Regis University in Colorado, where he spent the last seven years as assistant vice president and director of athletics. But Spafford was raised in Kansas and has some history with Emporia.
“This really goes back about 35-40 years when you look at my career,” Spafford said. “I was coaching football at Manhattan High School in the late 80s and coming here to play Emporia, I was able to see the crowd and support of everything and I remember thinking, ‘man, this is a pretty exciting place.’
“I thought someday if things work out and the timing is right, it would be great to be a part of something like that.”
In addition to coaching high school games in Emporia, Spafford also spent time on the Board of Directors for the Kansas Shrine Bowl, of which Emporia has been a strong supporter of over the years. It has hosted the training camp for the East team for many years and the game itself has been played at Welch Stadium five times.
Emporia State also hired a new president, Ken Hush, on June 22. Both Spafford and Hush share the same vision for the university as it embarks on a new era.
“This is a super opportunity to be a part of something special on the ground level with President Hush moving forward,” Spafford said. “As we both look at it, we want to continue to elevate our stature in the MIAA. We want to get into the middle in the next three years if we can. We hope to get there by putting together an overall business plan through learning where we are from the staff and community, and working with them to be able to build the resources that are needed to elevate us to where we need to be.
“Looking on a national level, we’ve been there a number of times over the years, but we want to be in the top 100 of the Learfield Sports Cup Standings. I think once we get there, we need to sustain it and then get in the top 50 as an overall athletic department so all of our programs are successful and working their way into postseason play. This is all going to come down to our overall plan of how we are going to elevate ourselves. (Former athletic director) Kent Weiser has done a great job here and I appreciate everything he’s done, setting us up with the stage we have and being able to continue to grow upon that.”
Emporia State has a strong academic reputation to live up to, and Spafford is confident that will continue. Another important factor is giving back to the community, and Spafford hopes to continue to see Hornet student-athletes being visible in town.
“The university is part of the fabric of the community and one of the biggest things that drew me here was seeing that along the way, so we need to continue and keep building upon that,” Spafford said. “We were top 10 this year in regards to service back to the community and were No. 1 last year. We’ve got a great foundation so we need to incrementally get better every year and make sure our kids are graduating, and they have the tools they need to do that.”
Regis University is part of another Division II conference, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Having grown up in Kansas, Spafford knows how strong of a conference the MIAA is, and he’s excited to work with people within the conference.
“Both conferences are very strong, but the MIAA has always been perceived as the SEC of Division II,” Spafford said. “I grew up with the MIAA and it’s exciting to be a part of one of the best conferences.”
In terms of how things are different between Regis and Emporia State, one of the main factors is that Emporia State has a larger athletic department and offers football.
“Both schools are different in their own way,” Spafford said. “We were able to build something (at Regis) with new facilities and continue to work on the budget, putting together some endowment scholarships, those types of things to help elevate and make things better for our kids there. Moving here, it’s a bigger department with more student-athletes and we have football, so those were some of the key driving points.”
Facilities are always important when it comes to getting prospective student-athletes on campus, and Emporia State is currently in a good spot. But the bar is always rising, and it’s important for athletic departments to remain on top of things. Spafford knows this.
“Our facilities are in a great spot right now, but you’re always having to elevate the game regardless of what conference you’re in because you’re always looking for that extra edge in order to bring in student-athletes,” Spafford said. “They pay attention to those things and want to walk into a locker room that doesn’t compare to others they’ve been in. But that’s where the business plan comes in and looking at where we are compared to our peers, we have a really good company in Kansas City, Hollis + Miller Architects, who have done a great job with the MIAA as a major sponsor. They have put together a book that compares the MIAA facilities from all schools in all sports. That gives us a chance to have the right data point to know what we need to do to remain competitive.”
Spafford is excited to get to work and he knows there’s a lot of it ahead. He wants Emporia fans to know that he’s excited for what’s ahead.
“I would tell people, thank you for the opportunity. My family and I are really excited to be here and I can’t wait to get settled in,” Spafford said. “We also want to provide the best experience possible for not only our student-athletes, but also for our fans and supporters. We are going to do our business with integrity, trust, and accountability.
“But the other part is we’re going to have fun. It’s a lot of work and a lot of time, but we want to enjoy this. We have a great staff and it’s a great community to be a part of and build something. We want to give our community a reason to come to our games and have fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.