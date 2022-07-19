The USD 253 school board will consider closing William Allen White Elementary, according to multiple sources who contacted The Gazette this afternoon.
The district is now holding a special board meeting on Thursday, July 21, at Mary Herbert Education Center at 3 p.m.
According to the board meeting agenda, the recommendation to the board would be to “[p]ause William Allen White and transfer certified and classified staff members across the district to the most critical open positions. If approved, every effort will be made in the other 5 elementary schools to maintain appropriate class sizes.”
“If approved, WAW staff members will have an opportunity to complete a Google Form to list their top three preferences for buildings and positions,” the recommendation continued. “There is a possibility that strategists may need to be transferred to fill classroom positions in order to maintain class sizes.”
On Tuesday, the district held a meeting in the William Allen White Elementary Gym to discuss the issue.
“Finding candidates to fill the openings that the late(r) resignations have created has been nearly impossible - despite the hard work, attendance at job fairs, networking, and more from HR,” USD 253 superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder said before the meeting in an email obtained by The Gazette.
“As a result, we have to make changes in order to address the needs of WAW students and elementary students across the district,” Anderson-Harder said.
The district has been facing staffing concerns after record numbers of educators resigned during the recent school year. According to the agenda, Emporia Public Schools still needs to fill 12 certified staff positions at the elementary level, three certified staff positions at the secondary levels, two academic interventionist and special education positions, 29 classified positions across the district, and over 30 paraprofessional positions and several in transportation.
Other considerations that were not recommended included transferring instructional strategists to classroom teacher positions, hiring qualified student teachers in December, adjusting instructional strategists’ schedules to be in classrooms for part of the day and teach small flex groups the other part of the day, combining grade levels into multi-age classrooms, staggering start times, scheduling larger flex groups, and increasing class sizes.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
(2) comments
Given that it's the only K-5 school for all of the NE area of the town, it's going to impact that section of the city for student bussing and transit. Given the towns demographic and economic breakdown, it's sad to see the school board continue it's habit of picking budgetary and planning solutions that impact minorities and lower income families the hardest.
Effing libtard. If they do close it, it’s because the school has the smallest population of students. No one makes decisions based on skin color. Get out of the 1950s and join us in the 21st century.
