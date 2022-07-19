080216 William Allen White Pic

William Allen White Elementary

The USD 253 school board will consider closing William Allen White Elementary, according to multiple sources who contacted The Gazette this afternoon.

The district is now holding a special board meeting on Thursday, July 21, at Mary Herbert Education Center at 3 p.m.

An Expatriate Emporian

Given that it's the only K-5 school for all of the NE area of the town, it's going to impact that section of the city for student bussing and transit. Given the towns demographic and economic breakdown, it's sad to see the school board continue it's habit of picking budgetary and planning solutions that impact minorities and lower income families the hardest.

CommonSenseOverFear

Effing libtard. If they do close it, it’s because the school has the smallest population of students. No one makes decisions based on skin color. Get out of the 1950s and join us in the 21st century.

