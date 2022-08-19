FullSizeRender.jpeg

Lyon County native Vici Smith has been hired as the county’s public relations manager.

 Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

Lyon County has hired a public relations manager — tapping Lyon County native Vici Smith for the position.

Smith has extensive experience working with the county as the office manager and administrative legal assistant for the Lyon County Court Trustee and Assistant County Counselor’s offices, a role she has held since 2004. She also worked as one of two public information officers.

