Lyon County has hired a public relations manager — tapping Lyon County native Vici Smith for the position.
Smith has extensive experience working with the county as the office manager and administrative legal assistant for the Lyon County Court Trustee and Assistant County Counselor’s offices, a role she has held since 2004. She also worked as one of two public information officers.
Smith said her experience with the county is likely what helped narrow down what she described as a pool of “really good” candidates.
“They know what I can do for them, they know that I’m going to be doing the best that I can for them. I know the department heads, we have a close, standing relationship,” Smith said of being chosen for the job.
Smith said the focus moving forward is to have open communication between the public and the county.
“We’re going to start working on things moving forward as far as background on some of the projects that [the county has] got going and why they’re doing what they’re doing, which I think has been lacking in the transparency issue,” Smith said. “So hopefully, working with them and working with the city on the different things coming up will move things forward in an easier way.”
Regularly posting both the good and the bad is also a priority for Smith.
“Moving forward we want to be able to explain things better. We didn’t have anybody that was talking about those things because most of the things that we posted were when we had an incident, then we would post something about that,” she said. “There was nobody posting things on a regular basis.”
Additionally, Smith said, having Christine Johnson, the city communications manager, in the same position will be crucial for the cooperation between the city and county.
“We already have a good working relationship, and we have already been in communication and talking about some things that we would like to see happen between the [city and county] as far as communication and moving forward,” she said.
Smith said she expects to begin her new role in October.
