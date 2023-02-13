Emporia State third baseman Ari Cordova has been named the MIAA Softball Co-Hitter of the Week. The junior transfer from Butler CC hit .500 with an OPS of 1.350, totaled ten RBI and had six stolen bases as Emporia State opened the season 5-1 at the Lubbock College Sports Invitational.
She was 3-for-3 in her Emporia State debut in a 3-1 win against Minot State with a double and two RBI. After being held hitless in two at-bats against No. 21 Lubbock Christian to end day one, she went 3-for-3 with an RBI in a 3-0 win over Chadron State to start day two. She capped day two by going 2-for-4 with a double, home run, four RBI and three runs scored in a 15-7 run-rule win over UT-Permian Basin.
