EHS girls golf state

The Emporia girls golf team with the state runner-up trophy.

 Courtesy Beau Welch

Emporia High School’s girls golf team was recognized by the Centennial League with two of the league’s three postseason awards on Friday.

Senior Avary Eckert was named Player of the Year and Rick Eckert was awarded Coach of the Year.

