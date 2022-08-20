After James (Jim) Muckenthaler died on Saturday, Aug. 14, at the age of 84, friends remembered him as an innately quiet, yet effective, straightforward man with a genuine passion to help make Emporia the best that it could be.
Muckenthaler’s funeral was held Friday in Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Muckenthaler had come to Emporia from St. Marys in 1956 to attend Kansas State Teachers College (now Emporia State University). During the course of his education, he’d had a blind date with a local girl, Theresa Ann Evans.
The date apparently went quite well. Emporia gained another citizen when the couple married on Oct. 11, 1961, and settled down here to raise their family and run their own business.
Muckenthaler had begun his career working for Theresa’s father, Wallace Evans, at Emporia Wholesale Coffee Company.
The young pair purchased the food-service equipment portion of the business from Wallace Evans in 1971 and, though the two businesses remained sister companies, the Muckenthalers moved into a new location in the 300 block of Commercial Street.
Muckenthaler quickly evolved into a staunch supporter of his new community. He became a member of several local organizations, including the Regional Development Association, and served as an Emporia City Commissioner for four years. Economic development was one of his primary concerns. He also was active in Sacred Heart Church and School and worked on several major projects to benefit each.
Almost since the beginning
Former long-time city commissioner and mayor Ray Toso had known Muckenthaler almost since the St. Marys transplant had come to Emporia. Both worked at Emporia Wholesale. Toso as a youth had begun working summers at Emporia Wholesale. Later, as a college student, Toso worked as a relief salesman for Muckenthaler’s Institutional Fixtures after Emporia Wholesale became two separate, yet related, companies.
It seemed Toso had known the Evans family all of his life.
“My dad used to work for Wally on the farm in Elmdale,” Toso said. “And of course, Jim and I played softball together for many years.”
Muckenthaler played shortstop and Toso played second base.
“We were kind of a double-play duo,” Toso said. They’d started playing in the early 1970s as a Knights of Columbus team, and later played under other sponsorships.
Toso recalled that 52 years ago he, Muckenthaler, and former city commissioner, mayor, and pitcher Jim Pickert, were among the teammates playing for the city championship against the Lariat Lounge. They had played eight games that Sunday, with temperatures up to 103 degrees, and had come through the loser’s bracket to reach the finals.
“I said, ‘If we win this game, I’m going to have to postpone my wedding,’” Toso recalled. The wedding date coincided with a state tournament the Emporia winner would be playing in in Topeka.
Fortunately for Toso, the team lost 8-7. But the core team stayed together for 25 years.
Toso described Muckenthaler as a nice man, fun to be around, and a good family man.
“He did do a lot of work,” Toso added; “basically went to church, work, and went home and then went to city commission. My heart goes out to Theresa and family.”
Working with and for the city
Former City Manager Steve Commons, now of Edmund, Okla., had returned to the Emporia area in 1979, near the end of Muckenthaler’s commission term.
“I remember him more for his work in economic development, being a part of that,” Commons said.
Commons dealt with him as a businessman, too, because the city occasionally purchased institutional equipment from Muckenthaler.
“He was just a good guy to deal with,” Commons said. “He gave of his time and was always very pleasant to work with.”
Mark McAnarney, who retired last year as city manager, held a similar opinion.
McAnarney had come to Emporia in the mid-1980s, too late to work with Muckenthaler as a city commissioner, but their lives intertwined in their church and in the city in general.
He recalled watching Muckenthaler and sons hustling to set up displays and demonstrations the day before EVCO and Muckenthaler Institutional Equipment’s trade shows that drew crowds of industry professionals to W.L. White Auditorium here every year.
“Jim always had time to talk about the events of the day and inquire how my family was doing,” McAnarney said. “He was always engaging, witty, and well informed on the issues.”
“He was very dedicated to always doing things in the correct way.”
McAnarney also enjoyed discussions he and former City Manager Virgil Basgall had about the “good old days,” when Muckenthaler served on the commission. Typical of every governing body, that commission faced difficult issues.
“I was deeply struck by Virgil’s respect and admiration of Jim Muckenthaler,” McAnarney said. “They were true friends who both served the community and their church community their entire lives.
Muckenthaler took pride in his family and extended family, and had served in virtually every capacity available at Sacred Heart Church, McAnarney said.
“I admired his dedication to the church and his family. Jim was one of those individuals that you could always count on to do the right thing.”
Attached to the building
Ed Rathke, who retired in 2015 as building and grounds facilities supervisor for more than 30 years, agreed.
“His care for the auditorium went beyond the games,” Rathke said. “Jim was always so forthcoming with help and advice … He was a resource I could go to without costing me and the city any money.”
Muckenthaler freely gave advice about the quality and longevity of the equipment needed. Sometimes the best solution was not affordable, Rathke said, but Muckenthaler would suggest an alternative that could serve the purpose.
Rathke appreciated the business owner’s genteel approach to the sister companies’ use of the auditorium for their trade shows.
“It was never ‘We’re going to do this,” it was ‘Can we do this?” Rathke recalled. “He was tremendous to work with on the trade show.”
EVCO and Muckenthaler products and merchandise filled the auditorium with equipment and prepared foods to sample, “from roasts to deli treats to breakfast sausage gravy and biscuits. It was just amazing,” Rathke said.
No such word as “retire”
Current city commissioner Danny Giefer had been surprised to learn of Muckenthaler’s death. He and a few friends who walk together most days had last seen the older man only a few weeks ago as they passed by the Muckenthaler house, which was along one of their regular walking routes.
“He was always out gardening or something else,” Giefer said. “He was out kind of giving us a hard time.”
The light-hearted exchanges were something Giefer had enjoyed.
He had come know Muckenthaler some years ago through a rental property he owned. At least two restaurants operated there and, for a time, the rental agreement provided that Giefer would supply and maintain equipment. Although Muckenthaler had turned the business over to son John, the elder man couldn’t stay entirely out of the business.
Muckenthaler Inc. operated a store in Topeka as well as the main office in Emporia.
“He was putting in kitchens everywhere,” Giefer said. “He was always helping do something.”
When the work at the Giefer property was finished and there was time to chat, the men’s conversations inevitably turned to city business.
“He cared for the City of Emporia for sure. He was still engaged in it,” Giefer explained.
A favorite topic was sales tax. At the time, the Internet was turning customers away from local purchases and toward buying through national and international outlets. Without a blanket federal policy for collecting sales tax, Muckenthaler had said, former customers could save significant dollars by purchasing from out-of-state vendors. Muckenthaler thought that sales tax created an unfair playing field.
“That was hard to compete against,” Giefer said. … I took what Jim had told me wherever I went,” including a National League of Cities meeting in Washington, D.C., where the major topic was sales tax inequities.
By the summer of 2018, a Supreme Court ruling allowed states to require online sellers to collect sales taxes on behalf of their states. An issue that had simmered in Muckenthaler’s mind finally had given way to brick-and-mortar business owners’ demands.
“I’ll miss Jim. He’s a part of Emporia,” Giefer said. “I think when he breathed his last breath, he could feel good that he made a difference in Emporia.”
A role model
A business internship that didn’t pan out evolved into a long-term friendship for Jim Kessler and Muckenthaler.
Kessler and wife Cathy were newly married when a friend of the family, former Emporia mayor, city commissioner, and Realtor Jim Pickert “knew a guy” who might be looking for an intern to help at his business.
“It was Jim Muckenthaler,” Kessler said. “That didn’t work out. (He) said, ‘I don’t think I need anybody.’ But that kind of started a friendship there; I got to know him.”
Kessler accepted an internship at Sacred Heart Cemetery, but later it was Muckenthaler he looked to as a role model when Kessler took over ownership of Modern Air.
“He was a guy who kind of modeled what a good business should be,” Kessler said. “Very conservative, but a very good business person. I think that’s my first memory of him, that he was a very good business person and a good Christian.”
The Kesslers got to know Muckenthaler and his wife Theresa through their memberships at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where they worked together on several committees.
“He didn’t judge anybody, but he always made sure we were doing the right thing, both from the church and from the business perspective,” Kessler said. “I think I learned from him you need to make sure you’re following your morals, your ideals, and that you’re doing the right thing.
“He let you have your own thoughts and things, but I don’t think he was judgmental.”
Muckenthaler maintained a strong interest in economic development even after retirement.
“He was fairly quiet about it,” Kessler said, “but I think he was always thinking about what it would take to make Emporia a better place. I think he was thinking ahead.”
Both Jims — Muckenthaler and Pickert — were cut from the same mold, Kessler said.
“They were great ambassadors for the City of Emporia, and they were great business people, and just great people,” Kessler explained. “And we don’t have a whole lot of those these days any more.”
“They’re, in my opinion, the heroes of this generation.”
