The snow barely has melted from last week's winter storm, and now a fire danger is back.
The National Weather Service advised early Monday that the Emporia area faces “very high fire weather conditions” Monday, and perhaps “extreme fire weather conditions” Tuesday afternoon.
Last week's storm did not reduce the risk because a pile of snow does not necessarily mean a lot of moisture.
Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.12 inches of precipitation from the storm. Madison had more, at 0.45 inches. But Cottonwood Falls had less at 0.10 inches, and a station three miles northwest of Emporia saw only at 0.03 inches.
Chase and Lyon Counties do not have the highest fire risk Monday. The NWS says that area of concern is “along and west of a line from Abilene to Hiawatha.”
No new moisture is expected in the next seven days, with daily highs expected in the 55 to 60-degree range through Wednesday.
