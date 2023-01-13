Courtesy ESU Athletics
The Emporia State women's basketball team fell to Pittsburg State, 82-61, on Thursday evening.
Courtesy ESU Athletics
The Emporia State women’s basketball team fell to Pittsburg State, 82-61, on Thursday evening.
The Lady Hornets started slow as the Gorillas opened the game with an 8-2 scoring run over the first three minutes. Emporia State was able to trim the deficit to three points as Pittsburg State led 10-7 entering the first media timeout.
Following the timeout, the Lady Hornets scored five consecutive points off turnovers as Stevie Stinchcomb knocked down a jump shot before Kylee Scheer hit a three the next possession to give Emporia State a 12-10 lead, its first of the game. The score remained close as the score was tied 17-17 after one quarter.
In the second quarter, Emporia State struggled offensively as they shot just 3-14 from the floor and 1-8 from three. The Gorillas were able to build their largest first-half lead as they entered the halftime break with a 40-24 lead over the Lady Hornets. Pittsburg State shot 7-11 from three in the second quarter and 9-16 in the first half.
Emporia State started the second half on a 7-2 scoring run as it cut the Pittsburg State lead down to 11 points two minutes into the third quarter. But the Lady Hornets were unable to sustain their momentum as the Gorillas expanded their lead to 19 points on multiple occasions before holding a 59-42 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Stevie Stinchcomb led Emporia State with a career-high 18 points, including going 8-10 from the free throw line. Faith Paramore also reached double-digit scoring with 10 points on the night. The Lady Hornets were without its top two scorers, Tre’Zure Jobe and Victoria Price.
Emporia State will continue its road trip as they take on Missouri Southern on Saturday, Jan. 14 from Joplin, Mo. The game is scheduled to tip off at 1:30 p.m.
