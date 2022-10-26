ESU soccer awards

Emporia State soccer placed three players on the All-MIAA first team.

 Courtesy ESU Athletics

Emporia State soccer placed three players on the All-MIAA First-Team and had a total of five players earn recognition from the conference.

Joanie Westcoat was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the league as well as First-Team All-MIAA. The Lee's Summit, Mo. native leads the Hornets and is third in the MIAA in assists with seven on the season. She has anchored a defense that allows just 1.00 goal per match and has had shutouts in five of the last seven regular season matches. She earned Third-Team All-MIAA honors last year.

