Emporia State soccer placed three players on the All-MIAA First-Team and had a total of five players earn recognition from the conference.
Joanie Westcoat was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the league as well as First-Team All-MIAA. The Lee's Summit, Mo. native leads the Hornets and is third in the MIAA in assists with seven on the season. She has anchored a defense that allows just 1.00 goal per match and has had shutouts in five of the last seven regular season matches. She earned Third-Team All-MIAA honors last year.
Mackenzie Dimarco earned First-Team All-MIAA honors for the third straight year and was a unanimous selection. The forward from Pleasant Hill, Mo. leads the MIAA with 15 goals scored to rank ninth in the nation. She became the first MIAA player to record back-to-back hat tricks with three goals against Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western.
Hannah Woolery was named First-Team All-MIAA for the second straight year. The midfielder from Overbrook, Kan. is third in the MIAA in goals and ranks fourth in assists and points scored. She leads the MIAA in shots-on-goal accuracy with 25 of her 41 shots being on goal.
Aislinn Hughes was a Second-Team All-MIAA pick at midfielder after earning Third-Team honors last year. The McPherson, Kan. native has five goals on the year, two of which were game-winners including the go-ahead goal in a 3-1 win at Central Missouri.
Abby Bachman was an honorable mention All-MIAA selection at defender. In her first year with the Hornets the Wichita, Kan. native emerged as a force in the backfield as Emporia State posted five shutouts in the last seven regular season matches. She has started every match and is second on the team in minutes played.
Emporia State finished the regular season 9-5-4, with a 7-1-3 mark in MIAA play to earn the second seed in the conference tournament. They will open play in the MIAA Tournament on Sunday, October 30 when they play host to Northeastern State. Kickoff for the MIAA Quarterfinal match is set for 2:00 p.m. on the ESU Pitch.
A full list of awards can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.