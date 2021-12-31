Jack Taylor, Emporia’s fire chief since 2001, is off on his life’s next adventure.
The 46-year veteran of emergency services punched out for the final time Thursday and as he stepped into the first moments of retirement, it was with a simple yet deeply resonant desire regarding the legacy he’d leave behind him.
“I hope I’ve made a difference,” he said. “I just hope I’ve made a difference.”
And considering the length of time he’s devoted to the communities of Liberal and Emporia, he undoubtedly has.
Taylor first started out in 1975, when one of his best friends was working at the Liberal Fire Department and encouraged Taylor to come on board as well.
“At the time, the show ‘Emergency!’ was on with Johnny and Roy and all of their work and antics and so forth,” Taylor said. “He said, ‘We’re just like Johnny and Roy.’ And so I applied and got the job and found that we were nothing like Johnny and Roy. But still, it was a great job and a great start.”
Indeed, it was just the start for him. By 1979, Taylor was a captain and three years later became the assistant fire chief in Liberal. In 1990, he was certified as a program manager at the University of Kansas Fire and Rescue Training Institute, which opened the door for him to ascend to the top of the Liberal Fire Department in 1993.
“In Liberal, we were a city fire department and the ambulance service was a separate county department,” he said. “Of course, I knew that Emporia Fire Department did both and I found that to be very attractive.”
When then-Fire Chief Jim Woydziak moved on from EFD in 2001, Taylor took his shot and, as it turned out, impressed Steve Commons — who was Emporia’s city manager at the time — enough to earn him the job.
It didn’t take long for Taylor to fall in love with the Emporia community.
“From early on when I moved here, this became home,” he said. “I love the Flint Hills. I love that all of my immediate family is within an hour. The people are very supportive. It’s a great town.”
In his 21 years at EFD, Taylor oversaw fire, emergency medical services, hazardous material response, technical rescue and code services, all of which included things such as budgets and personnel issues.
It was a far cry from the responsibilities he’d had as a younger firefighter in Liberal, when he also worked for Seward County EMS and alternated 24-hour shifts between the two departments.
But at times, he still would get to see some action as the boss.
“The battalion chiefs that we have here — one for each shift — are typically the incident commanders, so my responsibility falls more when we have a larger scale incident, to support them in whatever capacity that I can,” he said. “Many times on a structure fire, I take the backside of the building so that I can be the eyes and provide input from what I can see from the backside of the building. Sometimes, I get the safety aspect assigned to me and sometimes I’m the public information officer. Just whatever I can do to support the battalion chiefs.”
But there were some things a fire chief doesn’t get to do that he missed doing.
“I miss advancing the hose line into the fire,” he said. “That’s truly the most exciting part.”
And while he admitted that the fire chief’s duties may occasionally lack the thrill that being a boots-on-the-ground firefighter offers, Taylor said that serving in that role allowed him to build relationships with some great people.
“The fire and EMS people here in Emporia are top-notch and I would put them up against anybody,” he said. “Maybe the biggest highlight is my opportunity to work with these great men and women that make up the Emporia Fire Department.”
For many years, Taylor said, people would ask him when he planned to retire and he would tell them that he would do it in five years. That would be his answer the following year and the year after that and the year after that until 2020, when “it became evident to me that it was time and I needed to open a new chapter, and probably some new blood in the department would be good.”
Taylor had originally planned to call it a career at this time last year but he decided to stay on an extra 12 months to help navigate EFD through the COVID-19 pandemic.
In January, Taylor informed then-city manager Mark McAnarney that 2021 would be his final year as the Emporia fire chief.
“Knowing that it’s time has made it easier, but I’m still going to miss some of this,” he said.
Needless to say, emergency response is not an easy field in which to work and not just anyone could have had the longevity that Taylor has demonstrated. For him, it was the satisfaction of knowing that his work mattered that allowed him to keep at it for so long.
“It’s a popular saying, but when you enjoy your work or your job, it’s not work,” he said. “This has been my life for 46 years and I truly enjoy coming to work and doing what we do. It’s fulfilling. I don’t know if there’s any other way to say that. It’s fulfilling to be of service both to the firefighters and EMS personnel here in the department and to the community and whoever else we can serve.”
As he looks ahead to what awaits him retirement, Taylor said he’s “jumping off the end without a net.”
“I don’t know what’s in store,” he said. “I’m trusting in the Lord to open doors. I still think I have service to give, so I’m just waiting for the Lord to open the right door and to enter into that door when it opens. I’ve got my eyes open, my ears open. And in the meantime, there’s family — 10 grandkids — and I look forward to spending time with them.”
And as the sun sets on Taylor’s time as the city’s fire chief, he is proud of what has been accomplished and curious to see how the department continues onward.
“We’ve made some great advances here in the last 21 years in terms of equipment and apparatus,” Taylor said. “Our training program is much improved over what we had. The citizens academies that we partner with law enforcement to do and try to do on an annual basis — of course, COVID has interrupted that a little bit — but making those improvements. We’ve improved our insurance service classification from a four to a two.
“So that’s been an exciting part, being able to make improvements and move this department forward. And there’s much yet to do and always will be, and I hope we’ve created a good base for the next chief to continue moving forward.”
