Courtesy ESU Athletics
Emporia State’s Kynzie Underwood has been named the “A Game” Scholar Athlete for the 2023 MIAA Outdoor Women’s Track and Field Championship.
The “A Game” Scholar Award, presented by Mammoth Sports Construction and established by the MIAA, acknowledges the overall excellence of the student-athlete by recognizing one individual who has contributed to his or her team’s success, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers.
Underwood is a junior in eligibility for the Hornets but has already graduated. The Wamego, Kan. native owns a perfect 4.0 grade point average as a biochemistry and molecular biology major with 123 credits completed.
Underwood, a sprinter and hurdler, was seventh in the heptathlon at the 2021 MIAA Outdoor Championships before suffering an Achilles tendon injury. She has competed in nine events for the Hornets this season after coming back from off-season surgery.
