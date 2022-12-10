The week’s basketball tournament games wrapped up for area schools last night, with some teams continuing winning streaks and others looking for their first win.
Girls
Girls
Madison High School defeated Northeast High School, 39-30, with the Lady Bulldogs improving to 4-0. Freshman Caylin Luthi scored 14 points, followed by Jalynn Weakley’s 12 points. Northeast senior Kenzie Jackson led all scorers with 15 points.
Chase County High School easily handled Centre High School, 38-10, moving to 3-0 this season. Freshman post player Madelyn Wilson made a statement, recording 17 points. Guard Leaya Francis added 14.
Olpe High School lost to Cherryvale High School Thursday, 54-35, but picked up the win against Hartford Friday, 48-21. Olpe evens its record to 2-2, and Hartford dips below .500 (2-3).
Northern Heights High School lost to Frankfort High School, 49-17, falling to 0-3.
Boys
Hartford High School lost to West Elk High School Friday, 59-30, dropping to 3-2. Guard Ali Smith contributed 14 points in the losing effort. Smith has reached double digits in all five Jaguars’ games this season.
Northern Heights High School fell a couple of points short in a close contest against Frankfort High School. The Wildcats lost 50-49, falling to 0-3. Kolden Ryberg scored 20 points.
Olpe High School beat Cherryvale High School 68-55 Thursday night and prevailed against Sedan High School last night, 52-21. The Eagles are off to a 4-0 start. Truman Bailey notched 25 points against Cherryvale and Blake Skalsky scored 19 and 13 against Cherryvale and Sedan, respectively.
Madison High School defeated Northeast High School 46-33, improving to 4-0. Bryson Turner and Gavin Isch combined for 32 points, 16 rebounds and six steals.
Chase County High School (3-3) beat Centre High School, 52-18.
Lebo High School (2-1) lost to Osage City Thursday, 66-43.
