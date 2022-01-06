First the Emporia Senior Center closed as a health precaution. Now one of its biggest activities is canceled.
The American Association of Retired Persons announced Thursday that it will not offer tax assistance this year at either the Senior Center or the Emporia State Federal Credit Union. Blame it on COVID-19.
“Last year, we didn't do them, either,” district coordinator Sue Conard said. “And the year before that, we were closed down by AARP on March 13.” That was about the time that the pandemic began spreading across the U.S.
It's not clear if the cancellation by AARP is nationwide. The organization's website has no statement about it. And while similar decisions were made in Michigan in Minnesota, other parts of the U.S. were seeking “Tax Aide” volunteers this week.
One study from Texas this week indicated the omicron variant of coronavirus might reach a peak in the next two weeks. But even if a decline happened quickly, Conard said the decision is final.
“With the AARP program, all of the volunteers have to take classes and take tests to certify to be able to do taxes,” Conard explained. “That all has to be completed by January 31.”
Conard said before COVID-19 struck, AARP helped at least 600 local taxpayers a year with their returns.
The Senior Center remains closed until at least Tuesday, January 18 due to a confirmed exposure to the virus.
