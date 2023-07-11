Two Emporians celebrated a birthday and graduation in a big way this year, along with 76,000 other Taylor Swift fans during Friday’s installment of the Eras Tour in Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Sharae Slater took her daughter, Lenia Crouch, to see the 33-year-old singer/songwriter to celebrate Lenia’s graduation from Emporia High School in May. Lenia also turned 18 just two days before the concert. With ticket prices reaching into the thousands, Slater said she lucked out and was able to get them before Swiftie panic shut down Ticketmaster in November 2022.
“We were fortunate to get tickets for face value the day they went on sale back in November,” Slater said. “They were lower bowl, six rows off the floor. Worth every penny.”
Slater said Swift’s stage protruded onto the floor, making it feel like their seats were closer to the stage.
Both Slater and her daughter are big fans of Taylor Swift. Slater said she’s been a fan since the 2006 release of her self-titled debut.
“I’ve loved Taylor since her debut album,” Slater said. “I know I have that CD around here somewhere! I feel like Taylor and I have grown up together. Her newer, more mature music hits me right where I am even now as an adult.”
Lenia developed a bigger appreciation for her later.
“I had been a fan of her off and on for years but when her ‘Reputation’ album came out then I really started listening to her hard core,” Lenia said.
That album was released in 2017, and included top 10 hits like “Look What You Made Me Do” and “... Ready For It?”
The atmosphere at Arrowhead was nothing short of “electric,” Slater said.
“So much energy! When we bought tickets back in November we had no idea that this particular show would be so special,” Slater explained. “We were shocked at all the special moments we had at the show throughout the night. From new costumes, special songs, to seeing her newest music video premiere and then her bringing out both of the actresses and the actor from the video.”
The new video, for “I Can See You,” features Taylor Lautner, Joey King and Presley Cash pulling off a heist to free Swift from a vault. The song was re-recorded as part of the release of “Taylor’s version” of her third album.
“The stadium lost it when Taylor L. walked out,” Slater said.
Slater said Friday’s show was special because it also served as a release party for “Speak Now — Taylor’s Version.”
Swift has famously been re-recording and rereleasing her back catalog as a way to reclaim her original music, after her initial label Big Machine Records sold her masters to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings in 2019.
Slater said she was excited to spend such a memorable time with her daughter. Next time she hopes to bring her youngest daughter, Charlotte along, too.
“When we got tickets back in November, my youngest, Charlotte, wasn’t a big Taylor fan yet,” she said. “Well in the last few months she’s become obsessed with her; she probably knows as many songs as Lenia and I do now!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.