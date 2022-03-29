Herbicide could be the highlight at this week's Lyon County Commission meeting.
The agenda for Thursday morning includes a low bid of $6,019.20 for 180 gallons of Pathway herbicide. It was submitted by a company in Lindsborg which has a home office in Iowa.
The only other noteworthy item on the agenda is a request to approve updates in the county policy manual. Nothing further is explained.
The commission meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m.
