A Hartford woman pleaded no contest to three charges of animal cruelty related to a May 26 arrest as part of a plea agreement Monday afternoon.
Rhonda Staggs, 57, appeared in Lyon County District Court with her attorney Ty Wheeler and told Judge Doug P. Jones she would not dispute the charges. Staggs, along with her husband, Thomas Staggs, 58, were arrested on May 26 when Lyon County Deputies responded to 303 E. Grand Ave. in Hartford to serve an order issued by Hartford Municipal Court. Multiple complaints had been made about animals being a nuisance and the home serving as an “unauthorized kennel.” Hartford city ordinance sets a limit on the number of dogs allowed at a home before it is considered a kennel.
While the order was “to take all but five animals,” Deputy Jacob Welsh told The Gazette that the living conditions for the dogs “was not acceptable” and deputies had search warrants executed at the house in order to take all dogs from the residence. Deputies removed a total of 17 dogs, including 14 wolfdogs.
Once Jones was satisfied that Staggs understood that by pleading no contest she was giving up her right to a trial and to any defense against the charges, he found her guilty on three counts of animal cruelty.
Each count is punishable by up to one year of jail time and a fine of $2,500 each. The state said it would not oppose probation, however Judge Jones said the court could choose to impose the maximum sentence for each charge.
Wheeler said all parties agreed that decisions regarding restitution and custody of the animals should be settled in civil court.
Staggs will appear for sentencing at 11 a.m. Dec. 22 in Lyon County District Court.
Thomas Staggs pleaded no contest — also to three counts of animal cruelty — on Oct. 13.
He requested the minimum amount of jail time and the minimum fine associated with the crime, as well as concurrent sentences.
He also agreed to have no animals in his possession while on probation and has agreed to give up ownership of the 17 dogs — including 14 wolfdogs — that were removed from custody on May 26 so that they may be adopted.
Sentencing has been set for 10 a.m. Dec. 3 with Judge Larson in Lyon County District Court.
