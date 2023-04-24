Courtesy ESU Athletics
The magic number was seven on Saturday in Tahlequah, Okla. as the Emporia State softball team and Northeastern State split a doubleheader. The Hornets won game one 7-1 while the RiverHawks took game two 7-2.
Game One
The Hornets scored early and Gracie Rabe took a one-hitter into the sixth inning as Emporia State won 7-1 in the matinee.
Abbey Ward started things off with a one-out walk and then stole her 100th career base to get into scoring position. She would come around to score when Josie Harrison reached on an error at second base. Ari Cordova followed with an RBI double to give the Hornets a 2-0 lead. Roni Raines was hit by a pitch and a passed ball put both runners in scoring position. McKensy Glass gave Emporia State a 4-0 lead with a single up the middle.
Harrison made it 5-0 Emporia State with an RBI double in the second that plated Furnish.
The Hornets would get their final two runs on a home run by Ward following a Furnish single in the top of the sixth.
That was more than enough offense for Rabe, who took a one-hitter into the bottom of the sixth before the RiverHawks put together two singles and a double to score one run. Rabe was able to retire the next two batters to minimize the damage.
Ward went 1-for-2 officially with a home run, two stolen bases, two RBI and two runs scored. Harrison scored a run and had two RBI while Furnish scored two runs on two hits. Rabe scattered five hits over seven innings with three strikeouts and two walks while allowing just one run.
Game Two
The teams combined for five home runs with the RiverHawks belting four of them on the way to a 7-2 win in the nightcap.
Savannah Evans started things with a solo homer in the third for Northeastern State. Haley Garnett followed with a two-run shot in the top of the fourth to give put Emporia State up 2-1.
Sydney Righi came on to start the bottom of the fourth in the circle for Emporia State and the RiverHawks’ Addy Wolfe and Emily Sampson greeted her with back-to-back home runs to take a 3-2 lead. After another base hit, Kelly Hipsher came in to face Allison Zanca who hit a two-run homer to give Northeastern State a 5-2 lead. Starter Josie Harrison then returned to the circle and got two quick outs. She would give up a single and an RBI double before getting out of the inning with a strikeout as the RiverHawks took a 6-2 lead. They would add one more in the bottom of the sixth for the final score.
Garnett was 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored while Furnish went 2-for-4. Righi took the loss, allowing three runs on three hits. Harrison would start and end the game allowing three runs on eight hits with six strikeouts in six innings.
Emporia State (32-20, 12-12 MIAA) will wrap up the regular season on Saturday, April 29 when they travel to Topeka for the softball edition of the Turnpike Tussle. First pitch for game one from Gahnstrom Field is set for 1 p.m.
