They biked, they bladed, they moseyed and they strolled. But whatever their mode of human-powered movement, Saturday’s crowd of several hundred in Peter Pan Park was enthusiastic about the first Empovía street festival.

Visit Emporia Director LeLan Dains conceived and organized the event. Empovía (pronounced em-poe-VEE-yah) is a uniquely local approach to a global phenomenon, known as ciclovías–street fairs that occur with the closing of streets to automobiles. Thus, Emporia plus Ciclovía equals Empovía!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.