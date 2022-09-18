They biked, they bladed, they moseyed and they strolled. But whatever their mode of human-powered movement, Saturday’s crowd of several hundred in Peter Pan Park was enthusiastic about the first Empovía street festival.
Visit Emporia Director LeLan Dains conceived and organized the event. Empovía (pronounced em-poe-VEE-yah) is a uniquely local approach to a global phenomenon, known as ciclovías–street fairs that occur with the closing of streets to automobiles. Thus, Emporia plus Ciclovía equals Empovía!
“What I’m most excited about,” Dains said as the festival opened, “is bringing community-wide activities into Peter Pan Park. It’s such a beautiful backdrop for an event like this. Wonderful food, wonderful activities, and open streets!”
Christy Velo is with the Emporia Rec Center. She was here to “have a little fun. We brought some yard games for people to play on this beautiful day in the park. We’re all about having fun!”
Velo had corn hole, bucket ball and their newest game, ramp shot, set up in the festival area. She noted that Emporia residents can rent out or borrow these and other games from the Rec Center.
Deputies with the Lyon County Sheriff Department enjoyed some friendly corn hole competition. Deputy Williams decided he’d stick with horse as Deputy Early continued to win at corn hole.
“Yes, this is probably the first big gathering out here since Covid,” Early said. “It’s good to get everybody together outside.”
A display of e-bikes attracted attention from festival-goers of all ages, and free test rides were offered by High Gear Cyclery.
“This is a new, awesome way to get people outside,” declared High Gear Cyclery’s Ty Davis. “This opens up a whole new market of people.”
“Sometimes a gravel bike can feel a little intimidating,” said Amy Hayden, also with High Gear Cyclery. “The e-bike assists you. It’s like, you may actually be able to do this! It makes riding in the Flint Hills a little less intimidating.”
Among those approaching High Gear’s e-bike display was Justice Macklin, who was celebrating her seventh birthday at the street festival. When asked what she liked best about Empovía, she shyly replied that “my best thing is about playing and eating. Cake. And maybe cupcakes.”
Emporia Police Department did a brisk business at their bike helmet booth. Sgt. Dominick Vortherms was in charge of distributing donated youth bike helmets. The suggested donation was $5 per helmet.
“We’d rather see you in a helmet than not,” explained Officer Renfro of the EPD Bike Patrol.
Messy Pizza was a big hit with the younger set. Brad Douglas, owner of Leap of Faith Martial Arts, explained why kids were walking around balancing paddles above their heads with one arm while batting at others’ paddles with their other arm.
“Messy Pizza is the brainchild of my wife and business partner Loi,” Douglas said. “The idea is to be aware of your surroundings and the people around you, and aware of your own sense of balance. The idea is to save your own pizza while trying to knock over other pizzas. If you lose your pizza, you go out. To get back into the game, you do either five jumping jacks or five squats. It’s not punitive, it’s just part of the training–and it’s great exercise. By the end of a game, it’s not unusual for the kids to get in fifty or sixty jumping jacks.”
Loi Douglas, Leap of Faith Martial Arts co-owner, grew up in Emporia. Her family helped construct the shelter house adjacent to the Peter Pan Park splash pad.
“Some of my best memories growing up were in Peter Pan Park,” she mused. “We’d love to be part of another one of these street festivals.”
The Douglases’ youngest daughter Annika, age 14, was glad to be part of the first Empovía street festival.
“It’s really important to get people active,” Annika said, “to get them out from their TV and video games.”
Grade schoolers Alexandra Gonzalez, Samuel Huebner, Maxi Diaz, and Emily White took a break from a spirited game of Messy Pizza to offer their observations about Empovía.
“It’s a lot of fun!” exclaimed Emily.
“You get a lot of fresh air and exercise,” Alexandra noted.
“There are more games than usual,” Maxi observed.
“I didn’t even know about it,” Samuel said wonderingly. “I just came here after tae kwan do!”
Several food trucks were set up on the perimeter of Peter Pan Park and attracted a steady flow of customers. One of those was Gaby’s Agua Locas, which offers an assortment of fresh fruit drinks. The business name translates to Gaby’s Crazy Water. Rosa Juarez and Jose Hernandez were among those chatting with owner Gaby Rodriguez and enjoying the late summer sunshine. Conversations were sprinkled with phrases in both Spanish and English.
“It’s important that we all learn to speak each other’s language,” Hernandez said with a smile.
Six-year-old Xavier Biggers made many loops through the festival area on his bike. When asked about why he came to Empovía, Xavier explained, “I am a famous bike rider and I came to ride my bike. Watch my tricks!”
Along the route of Xavier’s bike loops and tricks was the Gravel City Adventure Supply tent. Isaac Cushenberry, who works at Gravel City, pointed out their corn hole game in the grass near the bike display. Several men were enjoying a spirited game.
“This is really a cool event,” Cushenberry said. “I love hanging out with the community like this.”
The street festival offerings were popular with children and adults of all ages. Andra Baldwin led a spirited Zumba session with participants Daisy Esch, Jorge Britez-Aviero, and Andrea Turner. Baldwin noted the continuing popularity of Zumba with Emporia Rec Center participants, explaining that classes are available for all ages and activity levels.
“We have walking art!” announced Sadie Moore. “Footprints!”
High schoolers Sadie, Jade Cornwell and Kennedy Ruzicka were leading art activities with the Emporia Arts Center’s Emil Babinger Art Mobile. Participants shed their shoes and slipped into flip-flops to stamp their footprints into a piece of art. Jade and Kennedy observed that there were “multiple return customers” who seemed to enjoy the “wacky messy element” of the art activity.
A Lyon County Area Transportation (LCAT) bus stood at the ready on the far west side of Peter Pan Park. Driver Dave Powell said he’d not had any riders yet, but was “patiently waiting. This is a wonderful idea,” Powell said.
Emporia State University student Eduardo Argueta hails from Guatemala and is an intern this semester at the Visit Emporia office. He was volunteering for the day at the Empovía street festival.
“I’m really excited about this event, and I hope a lot of people come and share some time with their family. Routine and work sometimes keep us away from what really matters, like being outside on a beautiful day.
“This is why I love Emporia,” Argueta concluded. “Things like this.”
