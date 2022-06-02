Sophomore Emeil Bennett was named to the All-Centennial League second team as one of five Lady Spartans to receive conference honors.
“Several members of that sophomore class grew up together playing on club teams,” head coach Oscar Macias said. “We always knew she was going to be a good player and contribute at a high level. She's done that since last year as a freshman. She grew a lot this year, just being able to see the field and have good vision and distribute for us and then be a strong attacking player as well.”
Seniors Allie Baker, Isabel Garcia, and Nayeli Plazola-Casillas and sophomore Makayla Sherman were named honorable mentions.
“We’re going to miss them a ton,” Macias said about the three seniors. “They've been on varsity since their freshman year as well. They have really grown into outstanding players, each one of them contributing in their own ways. Isabel was one of our stronger defenders. Allie developed into a really good midfielder. Nayeli could play in goal or around the field and give us another option in the attack. So, we're going to miss a lot from them. They're good leaders and good people.”
First Team
Reagan Allen – 12 – Washburn Rural; CC Hammes – 12 – Hayden; Kate Hinck – 9 – Washburn Rural; Sophia Holloway – 11 – Junction City; Belle Kennedy – 12 – Washburn Rural; Miah Mosher – 12 – Topeka West; Kate Roeder – 12 – Hayden; Ella Ruliffson – 12 – Manhattan; Emery Ruliffson – 10 – Manhattan; Luxanna Sands – 12 – Topeka High; Brooklyn Yingling – 11 – Seaman; Avery Zimmerman – 10 – Topeka High
Second Team
Hailey Beck – 11 – Washburn Rural; Emeil Bennett – 10 – Emporia; Jada Dibbini – 9 – Manhattan; Emma Krueger – 12 Washburn Rural; Delayney Lunsway – 12 – Manhattan; Hunter McWilliams – 12 – Washburn Rural; McKenna Merrick – 12 – Washburn Rural; Allison Rosenberger – 12 – Seaman; Lauren Sandstrom – 10 – Hayden; Jaycee Schumann – 11 – Seaman; Reese Snowden – 10 – Manhattan; Talayah Thomas – 12 – Topeka High
Honorable Mention
Carstyn Anderson – 11 – Seaman; Allie Baker –12 – Emporia; Alandra Bailey – 12 – Washburn Rural; Gloria Bolze – 11 – Topeka West; Lexi Brosa – 11 – Topeka High; Noelia Cruz – 11 – Hayden; Elizabeth Dunshee – 12 – Hayden; Isabel Garcia – 12 – Emporia; Grace Geisbrecht – 10 – Manhattan; Marlee Hodges – 12 – Manhattan; Taylor McHugh – 11 – Manhattan; Maegan Mills – 9 – Seaman; Destiny Nunez – 12 – Highland Park; Nayeli Plazola-Casillas – 12 – Emporia; Chloe Porter – 10 – Manhattan; Abigail Ray – 9 – Topeka West; Mackinly Rohn – 11 – Washburn Rural; Faith Shields – 11 – Topeka High; Makayla Sherman – 10 – Emporia; Elinore Stallbaumer – 10 – Seaman; Brooke Swango – 12 – Junction City; Aisya Taylor – 12 – Highland Park; Addison Thurman – 9 – Junction City
Newcomer of the Year
Jada Dibbini – 9 – Manhattan
Player of the Year
Belle Kennedy – 12 – Washburn Rural
Coaches of the Year
Brian Hensyel – Washburn Rural
