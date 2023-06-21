An Emporia lawmaker and businessman was the recipient of one of around 100 suspicious letters containing an unidentified white powder.

On Tuesday evening, Kansas Senator and Longbine Autoplaza owner Jeff Longbine confirmed that he received a letter at his home Friday, though was not able to share additional information.

Tags

(2) comments

Honorius

I condone the actions of the people responsible for this. However, when people who make and enforce the laws choose to take away rights from those who have a different opinion from themselves, I also condone. America is diverse and its laws should also be.

Report Add Reply
Aim_High
Aim_High

I don't think the word "condone" means what you think it means.

con·done: to accept and allow behavior that is considered morally wrong or offensive to continue.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.