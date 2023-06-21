An Emporia lawmaker and businessman was the recipient of one of around 100 suspicious letters containing an unidentified white powder.
On Tuesday evening, Kansas Senator and Longbine Autoplaza owner Jeff Longbine confirmed that he received a letter at his home Friday, though was not able to share additional information.
“The KBI has asked us not to comment at this time due to the on going investigation,” Longbine told The Gazette.
The letters, which have been sent out to Kansas and national lawmakers and public officials, contained a suspicious white powdery substance. Initial KBI reports suggest the powder does not contain “common biological agents of concern.”
Longbine, a Republican, was one of many Kansas and national GOP members to receive the letter. Others included Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, Kansas Sen. Molly Baumgardner, Kansas Rep. Steve Owens, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and former president Donald Trump.
The Gazette was able to confirm that Kansas Rep. Mark Schreiber has not received a letter as of Saturday. Inquiries to Rep. Eric Smith and Rep. Duane Droge have not yet been returned.
A picture of Owen’s letter, obtained by CNN, shows that the letters contained a magazine-letter-style message, which reads in part “it’s important not to choke on your ambition,” and was signed “your secret despirer.”
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday evening that the expansion of the letters outside the state of Kansas means the case now falls to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
“The KBI will continue to work with all law enforcement partners to bring these incidents to appropriate resolution,” the KBI stated in a press release.
Since the first report of the suspicious letters, the KBI said it has had over 60 special agents, forensic scientists and employees devoted to safely collecting or screening evidence, or managing and tracking response to the incidents. Additionally, 17 hazmat teams and 12 bomb squads responded across the state.
“It remains important to be vigilant when handling mail,” the KBI added. “Report any letters containing an unknown white powder to the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.”
