Three men accused in a 2017 Emporia murder case will appear together in court Monday morning.
Lyon County Court Administrator Ruth Wheeler said Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, Andrew Granado and Armando Nunez will face a combined preliminary hearing before District Judge Jeffrey Larson.
The three are among five men who face a long list of charges stemming from the death of Jesus Avila. They include first-degree conspiracy murder, first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.
Court records show suspect Jovan Pecina of Emporia will have his preliminary hearing Monday, Dec. 20. The fifth suspect, Alan Alanis, was scheduled for a hearing this past week, but it was continued until late January.
Avila, 19, was found dead inside a burning vehicle east of Emporia Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. The cold case was cracked this past August with arrests in Emporia and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Court records indicate a different man, Samuel Garcia, shot Avila. Garcia is serving a six-year prison term for aggravated kidnapping and other charges stemming from an incident two months later.
An AK-47 rifle, an undisclosed amount of cash and a speaker reportedly were taken from Avila's vehicle before it was torched.
Monday's preliminary hearing will be livestreamed by the court, but recordings are not allowed.
