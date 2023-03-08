LEBO — Rural towns and counties are unique. Especially now. The kids there don’t always seem Generation Z-like and old-school principles can be found in between the layers of the new-school mores influenced by today’s social norms. Perhaps that is why many small-town sports programs thrive and excel over the long haul.
And the Lebo High School girls basketball team (23-0) is three games away from claiming a state title — the boys’ team is too. But if the Lady Wolves prevail this week and remain undefeated, it won’t just be the student-athletes’ feat. It will be the coaches, parents and the entire Lebo community’s accomplishment as well.
“It’s just not about the players. It’s not just about coaches,” said Lebo head girls basketball coach Patrick Gardner. “This is about a community when a team is able to qualify for something like this and getting to go enjoy it. We will have a great following for the girls and boys.”
Gardner said he is blessed to have dedicated players that can focus on and comprehend the basketball process. He attributes that not only to the girls but their parents. They trust Gardner and his philosophy.
“With that comes their parents and the sacrifices they make, not only during the summer but what they make during the season,” he said. “When everybody’s bought in on that – not only the girls but the parents, the administration and the community – It makes for successful kids, in my opinion. It makes for successful programs. It makes for successful schools.”
Gardner said the Lebo community is positioned well as far as kids and families continuing their athletic success. He said what’s happening in Lebo is special.
“I think what’s great about it is that we just seem to be going through this pretty good uptick at Lebo right now,” Gardner said. “Where you’re getting some really good kids, really good families going through, and they’re really supportive of that, and that’s making a pretty good impact on our youth and on our elementary. I’ve always thought that about Lebo in general. When I coached at Hartford or being a Hartford guy, Lebo was always one of those towns that was really supportive and really did a lot of good things for their kids.”
The Lady Wolves haven’t won a state championship since 2001, but 2023 could be the next one. Gardner felt the team executed the fundamentals and Lebo’s system well throughout the sub-state tournament. In particular, the sub-state championship contest against St. Paul, saying it was near-flawless.
“We have taken a lot of pride in spending time on fundamentals, trying to incorporate our system and what we feel like is the best recipe for us to be successful,” Gardner said.
The state tournament outcome is obviously yet to be determined, but the fourth-year coach is confident in his squad and their abilities.
“We’re a defensive team first. I think that we’re blessed with great athletes that can get up and defend and get into passing lanes,” Gardner said. “We have individuals on our team that are unselfish. I have three girls that can score the ball at an extremely high level. And then I have Katie Ott, who will do anything it takes defensively to get the job done on somebody’s post. And then somebody like Abi Jones that could score just as well as some of those others but really does a good job of locking down defensively on everybody’s best guard.”
Gardner believes when that final buzzer sounds, it’s the fun that matters most. Fun that the community can enjoy, its reward.
“Most of all, we try to make it fun,” Gardner said. “Winning is fun. Any time you can win, that’s fun. And it gets everybody engaged.”
