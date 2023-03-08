LEBO — Rural towns and counties are unique. Especially now. The kids there don’t always seem Generation Z-like and old-school principles can be found in between the layers of the new-school mores influenced by today’s social norms. Perhaps that is why many small-town sports programs thrive and excel over the long haul.

And the Lebo High School girls basketball team (23-0) is three games away from claiming a state title — the boys’ team is too. But if the Lady Wolves prevail this week and remain undefeated, it won’t just be the student-athletes’ feat. It will be the coaches, parents and the entire Lebo community’s accomplishment as well.

