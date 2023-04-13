The Emporia High School softball team played in Ottawa on Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Spartans dropped the opener, 7-0. Ottawa scored two in the first and second innings and added three more in the fifth.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Emporia High School softball team played in Ottawa on Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Spartans dropped the opener, 7-0. Ottawa scored two in the first and second innings and added three more in the fifth.
Shaylee Ginter had two of Emporia’s five hits in the contest.
Head coach Annie Rockley wants to see her hitters be more aggressive at the plate.
“Our top of the lineup has been pretty consistent at the plate, which is helpful,” Rockley said. “But quite a few times this season, we face adversity and it appears we count ourselves out before the at-bat is over. If we expect to start producing runs, we need to make a switch to having a hitter’s mentality – staying patient and working the count.”
Ottawa topped Emporia in the second game, 12-2. Ottawa scored six in the first inning and never trailed in the game.
Emporia scored one in the second. Yzabel Ultreras led off the inning with a single. She advanced on a walk, took third on a ground out and scored on another ground out. She walked and scored on a ground out in the fourth.
Addie Kirmer went 2-for-3 at the plate in the nightcap.
Ginter pitched four innings in the second game and Rockley was glad to watch her give the team some innings.
“Shaylee was able to throw a few shutout innings for us and give us a chance to breathe and re-set on defense,” Rockley said. “Her changeup was absolutely sick tonight, and it was fun to watch her battle it out against a good-hitting team.”
The doubleheader was a makeup of the games scheduled for March 24, which were postponed due to rain.
The Lady Spartans (1-7) will play in a quad at McPherson on Tuesday, April 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.