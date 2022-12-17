Xerarch Tungjaroenkul

Xerarch Tungjaroenkul took first place at 150 pounds at the Emporia Winter Classic on Saturday.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School boys wrestling team edged Wamego by half a point to win the Emporia Winter Classic at Emporia High School on Saturday afternoon.

Emporia finished with a score of 210.5, with Wamego ending with 210. Hutchinson finished third with 160.5.

