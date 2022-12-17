The Emporia High School boys wrestling team edged Wamego by half a point to win the Emporia Winter Classic at Emporia High School on Saturday afternoon.
Emporia finished with a score of 210.5, with Wamego ending with 210. Hutchinson finished third with 160.5.
Head coach Brook Medrano is proud of how his guys competed regardless of the result.
“Our guys competed hard today and that’s all you can ask for as a coach,” Medrano said. “I don’t care about wins and losses. I care about your effort, and that was top-notch today. I’m proud of them.”
Six Spartans reached the championship match, with four of them claiming victories: Lukas Hainline at 138, Xerarch Tungjaroenkul at 150, Davian White at 165, and Jesse Ulteras at 175.
Hainline noted he focused more on defense last year and has been more aggressive this year. It has paid off so far.
“I was practicing more shots,” Hainline said. “I was more of a defensive wall last year, but I’m shooting more this year and it’s really been working.”
White credited what he’s been working on in practice to his success in tournaments.
“I was really just using the moves that we’ve been doing in practice and applying it to the real matches,” White said.
Christian Trujillo at 157 and Nicholas Marcum at 190 had second-place finishes.
“To get six out of 11 in the finals is pretty impressive,” Medrano said. “They just competed well and I’m proud of them.”
This was Emporia’s first home match of the year, and Medrano was glad to see the support from the local wrestling community.
“It’s always fun to be in front of the home crowd,” Medrano said. “They show up for us and we try to wrestle hard for them. This community is awesome and they back wrestling really well.”
“It’s always fun having Emporia behind us and supporting us while I’m out there on the mat and doing what I do best,” Tungjaroenkul added.
Emporia has a quick turnaround when it travels to Spring Hill on Tuesday for its last match before Christmas break. Medrano is hoping to go into the break feeling good about his team.
“This will be a shorter tournament,” Medrano said. “We just want to go out and compete hard again. Hopefully, we’ll come out on top and go into Christmas feeling pretty good about our team.”
