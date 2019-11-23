The David Traylor Zoo and Emporia Friends of the Zoo are welcoming the community to see the zoo lights switched on for the season during the 14th Annual Happy Holidaze lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
And this year, the light display is going to look completely different than people may remember from previous years.
Executive Director Lisa Keith said the display has been moved to the west side of the zoo in order to accommodate upcoming construction as part of its $4.3 million Oasis campaign. Instead of holding the annual lighting near the waterfowl exhibit pond, spectators will gather under the shelter near the mountain lion exhibit and koi pond.
The change has been an exciting challenge for the zoo’s seven horticulture staff members who are charged with stringing more than 20,000 feet of lights — roughly 100,750 bulbs — and setting up decorations each year. It’s a long process, taking close to three weeks to get everything completely set up before the event.
“We have a lot of fun doing this,” Steve Mayer, a longtime member of the horticulture crew, said. “Working with the crew is probably the best part. This year was totally different than anything we’ve ever done because, up until this year, it’s kind of been routine.”
Mayer said Gerald Schumann Electric comes out each year to help string lights on some of the zoo’s taller trees, but the zoo’s crew is responsible for the rest.
“It’s really kind of cool to get into it,” he said, adding that this year came with some new challenges. Crew members had to figure out the best spots to plug in without overloading outlets, and how best to hang and string the lights.
With lights being moved closer to exhibits and enclosures this year, some may wonder what the zoo’s various animals have thought about all of the activity.
“We’ve had problems with the eagles being fussy with us, but other than that, they don’t really seem to mess at all,” Mayer said. “The lion, one day, was out here making his rounds. Other than that, they don’t seem to mind.”
Keith said the lights are set on a timer and will automatically turn off at midnight each night. The goal is to keep from disturbing the animals’ sleep schedules as much as possible.
“The last thing we want to do is mess with their day and night — their regular time clock,” she said. “With the lights going off at midnight, I think that helps a lot. Some of them probably go off before that depending on the timer.”
Keith said events like Happy Holidaze would not be possible without the hard work of the horticulture crew.
“They take pride in what they do, and it shows,” Keith added.
While the light display and location might be a little different this year, Keith said there will still be a variety of games, activities and, of course, hot cocoa.
“We’ll have an ‘antler toss’ where they can try to ring antlers with a little plastic ring,” she said. “We’ll also have some lemur facts over at Mission Madagascar. We’ll have a tent set up down close to the eagles and one of our docents will be reading a glow-in-the-dark book about animals at night.”
Children will have a chance to make a special holiday ornament at a craft station and the Emporia High School Chorale will perform carols and holiday songs at the shelter, as well.
Around 5:45 p.m., Eddie and Nancy Gilpin, along with their granddaughters Maddie and Bridget Strohm, will turn on the zoo’s lights and usher in the holiday season.
The lights will stay on display through Jan. 1.
Keith hopes to see everyone come out to enjoy the evening.
“This event is one way for the Emporia Friends of the Zoo and the City of the Emporia to thank the community for their continued support of the zoo,” Keith said. “Hopefully it will also put everyone in the holiday spirit. Come out and enjoy it and have a great time.”
