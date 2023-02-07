IMG_4979.JPEG

Smoke billows out of 2230 Prairie St. as Emporia Fire Department crews battled a structure fire at the Four Seasons Apartments complex on Jan. 20, 2023.

 Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

Weeks after the Jan. 20 fire that displaced multiple residents at the Four Seasons Apartments, a tenant alleges that conditions remain unlivable.

Scott Denney — who had only lived in the Four Seasons Apartments for two months before the fire and resulting damage forced him out of his home — said he and many of his neighbors have not returned to the apartments in the weeks following the fire.

(2) comments

summer19

But when you can owe millions in property taxes to the City/County, I guess you can get away with anything.

summer19

This is utterly ridiculous that these people have no one to turn to in this situation. It should be the owner's responsibility to thoroughly clean and sanitize these apartments and make them safe for living, breathing, etc. I CAN NOT believe there is no agency in this town for inspecting properties to ensure safe living conditions. Mold, soot, dirty air ducts, no water, unsafe balconies (from what I've heard the fire department had trouble getting people off of the balconies because they are about to fall off) Come on people, some one find help for these renters. Offering another apartment in the same building is not an answer. Nor making renters clean these apartments. They should only be responsible for their personal items. I'm sure the owner of the apartments got an insurance payment for the fire damage. That should go to restoration of the property. In this day and age this is unbelievable.

