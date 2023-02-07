Weeks after the Jan. 20 fire that displaced multiple residents at the Four Seasons Apartments, a tenant alleges that conditions remain unlivable.
Scott Denney — who had only lived in the Four Seasons Apartments for two months before the fire and resulting damage forced him out of his home — said he and many of his neighbors have not returned to the apartments in the weeks following the fire.
“I don’t think anybody’s really living there,” Denney said.
The fire, which originated in the basement apartment 2A at 2230 Prairie St., caused the emergency evacuation of tenants within the building, with some residents being rescued via ladder as Emporia Fire Department crews worked on extinguishing the fire. The fire also resulted in smoke damage throughout the building.
Denney said he does not think any of his neighbors have returned to the complex, except perhaps on the third floor, farthest away from the fire’s origin.
When the fire broke out on Friday morning, Denney said he took the rest of the day off of work and gathered with his neighbors at the Westside Baptist Church, which had opened its doors up to those affected by the fire.
“I went and paid for a motel room for a week. I thought surely we would know something by then,” Denney said.
He later received an email Sunday evening saying he could return to his apartment. When he arrived, however, it became apparent he would not be able to live in his apartment.
“I’ve been going in there since that first week,” Denney said. “You still can’t stay there, you just can’t breathe.”
Denney said every inch of his apartment is also covered in a layer of soot.
“You put your hand on your stove or the toilet or wall and you go, ‘wow, it’s just black,’” he said. “I’d work all day and then go over there at night when I get off and wipe down all the walls. I was trying to wash everything and then do everything and then you realize, you’re walking around on the carpet and you go, ‘oh look, it’s black.’ So, I’ve been trying to get all that out of there and do that every night.”
Additionally, Denney said, when he returned to his home on Sunday, Jan. 22, he found his door had been replaced with new locks — and left unlocked.
“Mine was just open, anybody could go in there,” he said. “My stuff is not millions of dollars worth of stuff but it is there and there for the taking, apparently.”
Denney said his biggest frustration has been the lack of communication from management.
According to Denney, the only communications he has received were the initial email saying he could return to his home Sunday, followed by a monthly reminder to pay rent and a notification that a water line had broken and water had been shut off to the building.
“Nobody is living there, it has been ridiculously cold. Oh, gosh, no kidding, it’s gonna break,” Denney said. “Nobody’s there, no heat, no dripping on the faucets and all that kind of stuff.”
Denney said when he arrived at the apartment building after receiving the email about the water leak he found the carpet on the building’s bottom floor was wet.
“So there’s probably going to be a mold problem now, too,” he said.
On Friday, he added, there was standing water on the bottom floor and the hallway carpet on his floor had been taken up.
“Zero communication from Four Seasons since yesterday[‘s] email about water shut off,” Denney said. “Nothing since then. Pretty obvious they could care less about the tenants.”
The Four Seasons Apartments are owned by Eucalyptus Real Estate, a real estate company out of Oklahoma that has had a checkered past in Emporia. Denney said he was aware of Eucalyptus Real Estate before renting from them, but was drawn to them because of their reasonable prices.
“Everybody knows the reputation of this guy and I mean, I did too,” he said. “I live here, I’ve heard all the things about that but he owns half of everything in town … I thought well, this place has management on the premises, all-time maintenance on the premises, it’s gotta be better. And oh, it’s been an adventure.”
Requests for comment to Four Seasons Apartments management and Eucalyptus Real Estate on Friday and Monday were not returned by the print deadline Monday evening.
Denney said he had concerns about the safety of his current apartment building, but when he reached out to management about moving apartments, he did not get an immediate response.
“They have said, ‘we have to hear from corporate. We have to hear from corporate. We have to hear from corporate,’” Denney said.
Denney also reached out to the Health Department and the City of Emporia, but both entities were unable to help.
“Nobody has said if it is actually safe to live there,” he added.
According to the City of Emporia, the Four Seasons Apartments were released back to management on the day of the fire.
“Emporia Fire Department no longer had jurisdiction over the apartment complex at that time,” communications manager Christine Johnson said. “Property management has been receptive to questions from the city and is offering residents alternative apartments within the complex.”
Johnson added that the city is able to assist in certain matters, but the aftermath of the fire does not fall under the city’s parameters.
“Building and Neighborhood Development inspects interior property maintenance concerning mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and structural issues that would directly affect the safety of the occupants,” she said in an email Monday. “Currently, there are no reported issues that fall into these categories.”
Keena Privat with Lyon County Environmental Health said the situation does not fall under the Health Department’s purview either.
“I tried to give [the tenants] just some education and some general guidance but unfortunately, there is not [anything the Health Department] can do,” Privat said.
Now, Denney said, he is unsure if he will resign his lease.
“I’m glad I only signed a six-month [lease],” he said, adding that he does not know what his plan for the future would be.
“If it’s okay, I would [stay]. I mean, I’m paying for it,” Denney said. “I would stay there for the rest of that time and then try to find something.”
Despite all the challenges, Denney said he is just grateful that he was able to find alternative accommodations, which many others may not have.
“I think everyone is living in a state of limbo,” he said. “I certainly am.”
But when you can owe millions in property taxes to the City/County, I guess you can get away with anything.
This is utterly ridiculous that these people have no one to turn to in this situation. It should be the owner's responsibility to thoroughly clean and sanitize these apartments and make them safe for living, breathing, etc. I CAN NOT believe there is no agency in this town for inspecting properties to ensure safe living conditions. Mold, soot, dirty air ducts, no water, unsafe balconies (from what I've heard the fire department had trouble getting people off of the balconies because they are about to fall off) Come on people, some one find help for these renters. Offering another apartment in the same building is not an answer. Nor making renters clean these apartments. They should only be responsible for their personal items. I'm sure the owner of the apartments got an insurance payment for the fire damage. That should go to restoration of the property. In this day and age this is unbelievable.
