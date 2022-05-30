ALLENDALE, Mich. – Sophomore Holly Brockmeier received All-American honors at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Grand Valley State University on Saturday.
Brockmeier finished sixth in the women’s javelin with a personal best throw of 45.75m (150-1) to receive an All-American trophy, which goes to the top eight finishers.
“She was definitely performing under pressure and she did a great job of just remaining calm and staying confident and she responded well to that championship environment,” head coach Steve Blocker said. “I couldn’t be happier for her and I’m very proud of her.”
While there may have been pressure performing on the national stage for the first time, Brockmeier didn’t feel much of it.
“I was able to stay focused and was pretty excited going into the throws,” Brockmeier said. “I wasn’t as nervous as I expected to be. I was just excited to finally be able to throw after being here all week and watching Alyssa and then the boys run the 4x4 and then was really happy when I found out that I made it to finals and was sitting at sixth, so I just knew I had to keep doing my job.”
Junior Alyssa Conway finished 14th in the nation in the hammer throw for the second year in a row. She fouled on her first attempt and came back with a throw of 52.68m (172-10) on her second attempt. She threw 51.76m (169-10) on her final attempt.
“She was obviously a bit disappointed with how she finished, but I’ve got a ton of confidence in her,” Blocker said. “Her throws coach Kelsey Trimble and myself, we believe in her. Unfortunately, it just didn’t work out for her this year. This was her second time being here, and I’m pretty confident she’ll get back for one more. The goal is to get a point, and I think she can accomplish that.”
The men’s 4x400 relay team of sophomore Guy Ramos, junior Hayden Goodpaster, freshman Jack Watson, and sophomore Juwan Johnson finished 10th in the country with a time of 3:12.82. The Hornets narrowly missed on qualifying for the finals as CSU-Pueblo got that final spot with a time of 3:12.26.
“They had a solid race and got their second-best time of the season. Unfortunately, it would’ve taken their best time,” Blocker said. “I think when they performed on such an emotional high at the MIAA championship and placing third, it’s hard to hold that peak three weeks later. They are disappointed, but it was their second-best time. I’m proud of those guys. This is our seven consecutive season where we have qualified a four-by-four relay to a national championship either indoors or outdoors or both. They’re carrying a good tradition and they’ve got high expectations and I think they did a pretty good job of meeting those expectations.”
Brockmeier had a sophomore year to remember, and Blocker is looking forward to how she can build on the early success.
“She’s definitely got a great spirit and is a very high character person with a great work ethic,” Blocker said. “She does a good job of trusting her training and abilities and she’s just a delight to have on the team. We’re very excited for her future.”
