NEWTON – The Emporia High gymnastics team finished sixth at the Newman Invitational Saturday in its final meet of the regular season.
The Spartans scored an 89.925. Olathe North took first place at the meet with a 107.975.
In the all-around competition, Journey Walburn placed 16th with a 30.350 and Laney Cooper was 18th with a 29.575.
Amber Obermeyer and Cadance Vincent tied for 18th with a score of 8.300 in the vault competition while Hadleigh Mertens was 22nd at 8.200.
Chloe Fisher placed 23rd with a score of 5.600 in the bars. Vincent was 24th at 5.75 and Mertens was 26th at 5.238.
Vincent was 14th on the beam at 7.925 and Mertens was 29th at 6.425.
Obermeyer finished 20th with an 8.175 score in her floor routine. Maci Preeo was 27th at 7.825 and Fisher was 28th at 7.725.
The Spartans now must wait to see whether they have earned a spot in the state tournament.
