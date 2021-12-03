Despite the unseasonably warm temperatures, it’s the first week of December, meaning the 2021-22 high school basketball season tips off Friday evening.
The Emporia High girls are ranked preseason No. 10 in 5A by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association and will open the year on the road at Centennial League foe Highland Park. The Spartans thrashed the winless Scots last year 81-6 on Feb. 8.
The Spartan boys fell to Highland Park 63-58 in the 2020-21 meeting.
For the first time in 45 years, the Olpe girls basketball team will have someone other than Jesse Nelson patrolling the sideline as new head coach Ron Slaymaker takes his team up north to face St. Marys. The Bears went 7-14 in 2020-21 and fell to the Eagles 67-38 on Dec. 4, which was the third-most points scored in a game against Olpe all season.
Fresh off a football state championship, the Olpe boys will make the trip to St. Marys with just four days of practice under their belts.
Both Eagle squads will be defending their state championships.
Madison welcomes in Yates Center, a team the boys beat 56-37 on Dec. 4, 2020. The Bulldog girls won their matchup against the Wildcats 31-18.
Altoona-Midway visits Hartford. The Jaguar boys fell to the Jets 46-42 last year. The two girls squads did not meet in 2020-21.
The Chase County boys and girls teams will open Flint Hills League play when they head out on the road to play Central Heights. The boys split their two matchups with the Vikings last year, winning 37-33 on Dec. 4 and losing 39-36 on Jan. 23.
Last season, the Central Heights girls beat Chase County 33-25 on Dec. 4, 2020.
Northern Heights will also face a fellow Flint Hills League foe when Osage City comes to town. Led by new head coach Bob Blair, the girls will seek to avenge last year's season-opening 47-42 loss to the Indians. The Wildcats got the best of the Indians in last year's Flint Hills Shootout championship game 47-43.
The Wildcat boys fell to the Indians 70-38 last year.
Lebo travels to Rosalia to take on Flinthills. The Wolves girls are preseason No. 3 in 1A Division II and beat the Mustangs 73-16 last year. The boys won the 2020-21 version of this matchup 83-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.