The Emporia High School boys soccer team topped Valley Center, 2-0, at Emporia High School on Thursday night.
“I thought we played really well tonight,” head coach Victory Ibarra said. “I think we improved to where we finally had kind of a complete game. We had a shutout and our defense played well. I was very proud of our effort and level of intensity and played a good style of football.”
Sophomore Carter Granado scored the Spartans first goal late in the first half. Senior Jonathan Martinez netted Emporia’s second goal late in the second half. He was assisted by junior midfielder Dario Guevara.
“Our midfielders were connecting well with our forwards and I thought our forwards were efficient in terms of scoring,” Ibarra said. “They were making the correct reads to get the shots they were looking for and in soccer, one or two goals can win you the game.”
Emporia (6-1) wraps up its three-game homestand on Sept. 20 when it will host Washburn Rural at 6:15 p.m.
