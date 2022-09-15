Edwin Maciel

Edwin Maciel

 Eric Rinehart/Special to The Gazette

The Emporia High School boys soccer team topped Valley Center, 2-0, at Emporia High School on Thursday night.

“I thought we played really well tonight,” head coach Victory Ibarra said. “I think we improved to where we finally had kind of a complete game. We had a shutout and our defense played well. I was very proud of our effort and level of intensity and played a good style of football.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.