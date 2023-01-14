Brittain Family Chiropractic, located at 3021 Eaglecrest Dr., has introduced a new treatment module for pain management.
Chiropractor Lisa Brittain announced that the practice now has MedRay Class IV laser in the office, which is proven to help with a number of chronic conditions, including arthritis, bone spurs, herniated discs, carpal tunnel syndrome, muscle strains, joint sprains and much more.
“I’m very excited,” Brittain, who owns the practice with fellow chiropracter Jake Brittain. “This is something I’ve wanted to bring in for a long time, but we wanted something that we know patients will benefit from.”
Laser therapy is not new in the medical field, with Ctlass IV therapy getting FDA approval in 2003. It works by using wavelengths of light — red and near-infrared — to create therapeutic effects. The laser helps to stimulate the healing process within the body, which can help with pain relief and swelling.
Brittain said Class IV lasers, like the one at her practice, produce heat. While you can definitely feel the heat from the laser, she said it shouldn’t be uncomfortable and shouldn’t burn you.
“It feels warm, but it’s not painful at all,” she said.
In double blind studies — a type of clinical trial in which neither the participants nor the researcher knows which treatment or intervention participants are receiving until the clinical trial is over — Brittain said the Class IV laser therapy treatments had an 80% success rate in improving neuropathy in diabetics, as well as chemotherapy-induced and chemical-induced neuropathies.
“This has been shown to help people getting off those strong pain meds,” Brittain said. “That’s why we wanted to add this to our practice. ... The results of this one are all 80% or better.”
Brittain said laser therapy attacks an issue at all levels, from anti-inflammatory effects, to analgesic effects to tissue repair and breaking up scar tissue.
“All of those at the same time is kind of a multi-faceted target,” she said.
Brittain thought about bringing in Class III cold laser treatment to the practice, but Class IV lasers work “five times as fast.” The Brittains are more interested in treating their patients effectively than bringing them in for unnecessary appointments.
“We want to give our patients the best results,” she said. “We really want people to get better. That’s why you get into this from the beginning.”
Brittain is currently using the treatment on several patients, including doing her own experiments to see just how effective it is. One patient experiences neuropathy in both feet, so Brittain said they are just treating one side of her body for now. After just one treatment, the patient had noticed a difference in mobility and pain.
Brittain said treatments are also fairly short, at under 15 minutes, which means people can schedule appointments conveniently throughout the day.
Most insurances won’t cover laser therapy, but Brittain Family Chiropractic has priced the treatments at $50 an appointment. Brittain said they are considering putting together some package deals for sessions which will lower the cost for patients who need more treatments.
Those interested in trying out laser therapy can give Brittain Family Chiropractic a call at 620-208-7550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.