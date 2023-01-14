Brittain Family Chiropractic, located at 3021 Eaglecrest Dr., has introduced a new treatment module for pain management.

Chiropractor Lisa Brittain announced that the practice now has MedRay Class IV laser in the office, which is proven to help with a number of chronic conditions, including arthritis, bone spurs, herniated discs, carpal tunnel syndrome, muscle strains, joint sprains and much more.

