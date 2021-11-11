The Founding City of Veterans Day celebrated the holiday once more Thursday morning with a service at the All Veterans Memorial.
State Rep. Mark Schreiber, state Sen. Jeff Longbine and state Attorney General Derek Schmidt were in attendance along with Mayor Rob Gilligan, Lyon County commissioners Rollie Martin, Doug Peck and Scott Briggs and more than 100 members of the Emporia community.
Maj. Laura Pape, a family nurse practitioner with the Kansas Air National Guard, served as the memorial service’s master of ceremonies and opened her remarks by affirming the “true strength” of the U.S. military.
“Whether you wear the uniform today or you wore it decades ago, you represent a fundamental truth,” she said. “It is not the powerful weapons that make our military the greatest in the world. It’s not the sophisticated aircraft, missiles, tanks or ships that make us the most advanced. The true strength of our military is the spirit and skill of our airmen, sailors, soldiers and marines.”
She reminded attendees of the origin of Veterans Day, the first iteration of which was called Armistice Day and celebrated the end of hostilities in the First World War when the Allied Powers and Germany signed an agreement to conclude the conflict on Nov. 11, 1918. The U.S. Congress made Armistice Day a national holiday in 1938 “to honor the sacrifices of American soldiers, who had defended democracy and freedom during the war to end all wars.”
“This, however, was not the end of all wars,” she said. “In the 1950s, Alvin King, a small business owner from here in Emporia, saw the need to honor all veterans of our great nation. He was so inspired by the death of his nephew, John Cooper, during World War II that he began his campaign to rename Armistace Day to something more fitting for all veterans.”
Pape said that U.S. Rep. Ed Rees, an Emporian ad well, presented a bill to rechristen the holiday and President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into law on May 26, 1954.
“This day is now known as Veterans Day, a day when we celebrate and thank and honor every man and woman who has served in our armed forces,” she said.
Pape then introduced Stacie and Morgan Myers, the wife and daughter of Staff Sgt. Kenneth C. Myers, a veteran who passed away due to suicide. Stacie Myers explained that in the U.S., 22 veterans die by suicide every day but that the discomfort felt in regard to discussing that loss often moves it to the margins.
“These 22 unspoken heroes also did great things for our country,” she said. “They also had great accomplishments and were presented with awards. These 22, however, are often forgotten in our admiration. It is difficult to celebrate their sacrifice and openly mourn how they were lost to us. Society admires and honors the dignity of battles well fought, but the paiin of acknowledgement those who lose to suicide is the unspoken wound of war.”
Stacie Myers said that although the pain is still great, she and others with similar experiences as hers want to share the stories of their lost veterans. She also urged veterans to reach out for support and for the friends and family of veterans to reach out as well.
“As you celebrate today, continue to thank our veterans, but please do not hesitate to check in with them on other days throughout the year,” she said. “To the veterans here and others you may know, please, you do not have to continue your battles on your own. Your community supports you, your friends support you and your loved ones support you. Please reach out if you ever need help. We want you here to celebrate not only Veterans Day but every day.”
Brig. Gen. Michael T. Vernerdi, Chief of Staff-Air and Director of Joint Staff of the Kansas National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters in Topeka, said that Veterans Day is a day of solemn remembrance but also a day of celebration.
“To you who have served, you were called upon to go take your lives thousands of miles away, put yourselves in danger and not knowing if you would return,” he said. “That’s something special in your DNA, so thank you for that.”
He also thanked the families of service members for the sacrifices that they regularly have to make as well.
Because of their military service, Vernerdi said, veterans carry many expectations for how they comport themselves and, as always, they “continue to deliver.”
“Clearly, one thing I’ve noticed about our veteran corps is the amount of time and volunteerism that you give your local communities,” he said. “ … Whether you’re retired or you just separated from military service, it doesn’t matter. You’re still a veteran. And you came home and then you said, ‘You know what, my mission’s not over. I still have a calling to continue to serve.’”
As a part of that continued calling, Vernerdi urged veterans to look out for one another, especially because of the mental health effects that many of them deal with on a daily basis. He always repeated the statistic that 22 veterans die by suicide every day.
“When we notice that somebody is hurting, let’s be brave enough to pull them aside, ask them, show care and compassion,” he said. “And then lastly, if you need to, escort them. Escort them to a resource, escort them to some help. You might not be experienced in that help to give it, but there are so many resources out there that you personally can help them get in touch with.”
After Vernerdi’s statements, a three-volley salute honored fallen veterans.
“The practice of the volley originated in the old custom of halting the fighting to remove the fallen from the battlefield,” Pape explained. “Once each army had cleared its fallen, it would fire three volleys to indicate that their dead and wounded had been cared for and they were ready to return to the fight.”
A rendition of taps followed the three-volley salute.
“Military members serving today are part of a legacy to be proud of, a legacy of exceptional courage, personal valor and resolute spirit of self-sacrifice,” Pape said in conclusion. “We hope to carry this into the future to set the example for the impressionable youth of today, and someday we will pass it on to those who choose to don the uniform.
“Whether you have served in the active duty, reserves or National Guard, we could not have done nor can we continue to do our part without the love and support of our family, friends and communities. These have been your sacrifices too. You have supported us, been through the headaches and stand with us here today. You honor us more than you know. And today, we honor you as well. So thank you.”
