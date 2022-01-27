A lot of businesses are looking for workers. And a government agency can train some workers for skilled jobs at no charge.
“The biggest thing is that we are free,” Aaron Hiebsch with the Flint Hills Job Corps Center in Manhattan said Thursday.
And there are lots of openings for trainees right now..
Currently, we have about 70 students. We are contracted for 217, max,” Hiebsch said.
The U.S. Department of Labor is widening the Job Corps enrollment rules, to fill all those spots. In-person enrollment is available again, after it went virtual for close to two years.
Like many agencies and businesses, Job Corps centers nationwide are rebuilding. They went primarily to distance learning at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, with some in-person training continuing.
“We kept less than 10 of our 217 contracted,” Hiebsch said. “The students that were on-center weren’t training. We were just providing a place to stay.”
People who qualify can receive free instruction in skills ranging from carpentry and plumbing to health care. Hiebsch said the Flint Hills Job Corps Center is not in competition with Flint Hills Technical College or similar schools.
“I think it’s more of a compliment,” he explained. At nearby Manhattan Technical College, “we partner with them for our welding program... We teach some of the same things, but our demographics are different.”
The Job Corps also partners with local employers to help students find work, Hiebsch said.
Flint Hills is the Job Corps Center for the Emporia area. Enrollment information is available by calling 800-733-JOBS or by visiting FlintHills.JobCorps.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.